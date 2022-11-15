Read full article on original website
Wolf Administration Highlights Next Step Taken to Achieve Hydrogen Hub Ambitions
Pennsylvania partnering with public and private sector to decarbonize industry and manufacturing sectors. The Wolf Administration announced Thursday the next steps taken by the commonwealth to achieve Governor Tom Wolf’s goal to ensure Pennsylvania secures at least one spot as one of the nation’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs to lead industrial sector decarbonization, with a focus on heavy manufacturing. In partnership with Team Pennsylvania, the commonwealth submitted a concept paper to the U.S. Department of Energy to establish an H2Hub known as the Decarbonization Network of Appalachia (DNA H2Hub) focused on industrial and manufacturing decarbonization.
PUC Urges Consumers to Prepare for Rising Winter Energy Costs
As winter approaches and many utilities adjust their seasonal energy supply prices, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) reminds consumers they have options to manage anticipated higher bills – and stresses that consumers currently struggling to pay monthly bills should act now and seek assistance by contacting their utilities.
Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
PGCB Launches Awareness Campaign on Adults Leaving Children Unattended to Gamble
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (Board) Wednesday at its public meeting announced the launch of a new awareness campaign aimed at preventing children from being left unattended while an adult supervisor (parent, relative, guardian) gambles in a casino. The “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign was spurred by the Board’s concern...
PLCB Opens Entry for Limited-Release Lotteries Featuring Highly Sought Products
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), through its Limited-Release Lotteries, will award lottery registrants the opportunity to purchase 1,590 bottles of rare whiskeys, including 1,440 bottles of the highly sought Van Winkle products. Pennsylvania residents and licensees will have until 5:00 PM Friday, Nov. 18, to opt in to one...
PA School Works to Attract More Students of Color to Higher Ed
A report on Black students in the community college system finds fewer are signing up to attend two-year colleges. One Pennsylvania school wants to change that. Dr. Darren Lipscomb, associate vice president for enrollment management for the Community College of Philadelphia said the two-year school has seen African American student enrollment drop by about one-third. But they are working on increasing enrollment overall, and particularly for Black male students.
