At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday, 20 November.Emergency services began receiving 911 calls at around 11:57pm local time to the shooting at Club Q.Police confirmed that a suspect is in custody and being treated for injuries.Footage shows a heavy presence of emergency services outside the venue."Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends," the venue said in a statement.Sign up for our newsletters.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO