Northern Ireland police vehicle hit in suspected bomb attack
LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland said Friday that two officers escaped injury when their vehicle was damaged by a homemade bomb. The force said it was treating the attack as attempted murder. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the blast in Strabane on Thursday night “appears...
Emergency services respond as at least five killed in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday, 20 November.Emergency services began receiving 911 calls at around 11:57pm local time to the shooting at Club Q.Police confirmed that a suspect is in custody and being treated for injuries.Footage shows a heavy presence of emergency services outside the venue.“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” the venue said in a statement.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022 in QatarMoment Joe Lycett shreds £10,000 as David Beckham continues Qatar ambassador roleProtests against Iran and Qatar human rights abuses held in London before World Cup
Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home, a Supreme Court official said Sunday. The announcement underscored the Taliban’s intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. It appeared to be the first...
Japan's prime minister sacks 3rd minister in a month
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sacked his internal affairs minister on Sunday over funding irregularities in a blow to his scandal-prone Cabinet that already lost two ministers in one month
Late Guardian prisons correspondent receives outstanding journalism award
Criminal Justice Alliance honours Eric Allison, who died last month, as a ‘dedicated activist and penal reformer’
