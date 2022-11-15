Read full article on original website
Republicans lost every federal race in New England, dashing hopes of flipping several seats
Republicans failed to win a single U.S. House seat in New England this year, despite hopes they could win several competitive races across the region. The region's final congressional race was decided Thursday in Maine, when election officials announced that incumbent Democrat Jared Golden defeated Republican Bruce Poliquin in the state's 2nd Congressional District after tabulating votes in the state's ranked-choice voting system.
Congresswoman Lori Trahan discusses what changes on Capitol Hill mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leadership announced they were stepping down yesterday. In response, Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark said she will seek to become the No. 2 Democrat in the House. Congresswoman Lori Trahan, who represents Massachusetts' 3rd Congressional District, joins us to talk about what all this change could mean here in the commonwealth.
U.S. lawmakers to foreign allies: Midterm results show our democracy is safe
Members of a bipartisan delegation at the Halifax International Security Forum highlighted the resounding defeat of candidates who backed Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark announces run for Democratic Whip
With Republicans grabbing control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark on Friday declared she will run for Democratic Whip in this month's leadership elections. Members of the all-Democrat Massachusetts House delegation are preparing to give up their powerful leadership posts and operate as the...
War in Ukraine gives country's scientists platform at COP27
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is raising the profile of Ukrainian scientists and activists at COP27, the international climate conference in Egypt. NPR's Nathan Rott reports from Sharm el Sheikh on how Ukraine is trying to use the stage.
