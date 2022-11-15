Read full article on original website
philasun.com
AG Shapiro announces charges against Philadelphia man for orchestrating the forgery of signatures on election nomination petitions in municipal primary races
PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this arrest...
Washington Examiner
'Day of reckoning' as Pennsylvania Republicans impeach 'woke' Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.
fox29.com
Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker, according to officials. The shooting occurred on the 3300 hundred block of Tudor Street in the city's Holmesburg section at 10:30 a.m., police say. Authorities say a 35-year-old sanitation worker, later identified by the...
Philadelphia mayor’s race picks up, with more candidates set to announce bids this week
With the 2022 midterm elections behind us, Philadelphians now turn their attention to the 2023 mayor’s race. The already-crowded race is about to get more contenders.
Phillymag.com
Absolutely Hold Larry Krasner Accountable, But Not by Impeaching Him
Legislators in Harrisburg are wasting time they should be spending finding real solutions to the city's gun-violence crisis. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Albert Einstein is often quoted as saying that if he were given...
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pa. House; trial to come at later date
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has been impeached by the Pennsylvania House 107-85. A trial will be held in the state Senate at a later date.
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
phillyvoice.com
North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.
Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
Washington Examiner
Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it
A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind
Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.
Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
underthebutton.com
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
fox29.com
2022 Philadelphia Marathon: Long-distance student running group runs 8K, half-marathon
FAIRMOUNT - With temperatures hovering around freezing Saturday morning, hundreds of students with Students Run Philly Style took to the streets, including a group led by high school Spanish teacher Kayley Lankford. "Students Run Philly Style is a long-distance mentoring group. The students show up, they get free sneakers, free...
FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section. Located at 4040 City Avenue, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new restaurant is bringing about 120 full- and part-time jobs...
fox29.com
Man convicted in New Jersey attack, slaying on basis of race
FREEHOLD, N.J. - A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities say he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the attack...
billypenn.com
This West Philly barbershop offers cuts, credentials, and comfort to the community
The sound of clippers etching against a canvas of hair. The murmur of easy, familial conversations popping up between barber’s chairs. This is the daily atmosphere at Philly Cuts. Located on 44th and Chestnut, the unisex barbershop and salon of 25 years creates an atmosphere of comfort and openness...
82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
fox29.com
'She can be like other kids': Wheelchair bound South Jersey girl surprised with special bike
DEPTFORD, N.J. - An adaptive bike painted in Philadelphia Flyers orange with a custom hockey stick brake was delivered to a nine-year-old in Deptford Saturday. Raelynn Morrison, who is wheelchair bound and is living with cerebral palsy, came out of her home to see a group of family and friends, who didn’t want to miss the moment she received such a generous gift.
