Subaru is rolling out the sixth-generation Impreza for the 2024 model year, and with it comes new looks, new technology, a new powertrain option, and the return of the rally-inspired RS trim level from the late 1990s. The new Subie made its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show just as it did when it showed face for the first time in 1992. In recognition of this, the automaker says it wanted to emphasize the nameplate's sportiness and capability, reshuffling the trim level structure to include base, Sport, and RS models. Engineers stiffened the chassis by 10 percent, added Active Torque Vectoring as a standard feature on all models, gave it a peppier engine option, and borrowed the dual-pinion electronic power steering rack from the WRX. We won't know if all of this adds more spark to the standard Impreza’s personality until we get our hands on one, but for now, we'll say things look promising.

2 DAYS AGO