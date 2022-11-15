Lizzo announces tour stop in Baltimore

Singer Lizzo will be coming to Baltimore during her international tour, called "The Special 2OUR".

According to Ticketmaster, she'll play at CFG Bank Arena in Downtown on May 9.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster .

She also plans to perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on May 13.

This isn't the artist's first time in Baltimore, she played Ram's Head Live in 2015, and at Merriweather Post Pavilion in 2018 as part of the "Summer Spirit Festival".

