Baltimore, MD

Lizzo announces tour stop in Baltimore

By Madeline Thompson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Singer Lizzo will be coming to Baltimore during her international tour, called "The Special 2OUR".

According to Ticketmaster, she'll play at CFG Bank Arena in Downtown on May 9.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster .

She also plans to perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on May 13.

This isn't the artist's first time in Baltimore, she played Ram's Head Live in 2015, and at Merriweather Post Pavilion in 2018 as part of the "Summer Spirit Festival".

southbmore.com

Photo Tour of the New Giant at Southside Marketplace in South Baltimore

Giant Food opened its 44,264 sq. ft. store at Southside Marketplace today in Locust Point/Riverside. Giant fills a space vacated by Shoppers which closed in May. The new Giant has a full-service meat and seafood department; a large produce department; house-smoked rotisserie chicken, brisket, and pulled pork; prepared foods such sushi, flatbread pizzas, paninis, quesadilla, and fried chicken; a deli with Boars Head meats; a cheese shop; a bakery with breads and sweets; a floral department; a local vendors aisle; and a large selection of dry and perishable foods.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Youth Football Team Expected To Go To Nationals

Youth football teams across the nation are headed to Nationals in Florida, including teams from Baltimore, according to fundraisers organized to support the talented players. The coach of the Baltimore Blaze 14 U team created a fundraiser to help raise funds to send one hardworking team to Plant City, Florida for the Nationals competition that is set to be held Dec. 4-10, according to GoFundMe.
BALTIMORE, MD
HipHopDX.com

2Pac’s Teenage Home In Baltimore Goes Up For Sale

2Pac lived in many places before his tragic death in 1996, and the the two-unit Baltimore apartment he and his family moved to during his teenage years has now gone up for sale. TMZ reported Thursday (November 17) that the building, located on what’s now known as Tupac Shakur Way...
BALTIMORE, MD
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate

There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

BARCS Waiving Adoption Fees

Baltimore, MD) -- BARCS animal shelter is waiving adoption fees the weekend of Black Friday. The promotion applies to all animals that are in the shelter, at foster homes or at offsite stores. It runs from November 25th through November 27th. All animals up for adoption are posted on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Rousuck's Review: "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Hippodrome

It's time again for a visit with Midday's peripatetic theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about the North American touring company production of Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Katori Hall's 2019 Broadway hit, Tina: the Tina Turner Musical, currently in the middle of a 6-day run at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Baltimore

- If you want to know the best pizza in Baltimore, there are several options. We've included Arthouse Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria, Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern, and Zella's. These places are fantastic, but we've also included some of the best-hidden gems in the city. Arthouse. Arthouse Pizza in Baltimore offers a...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and for all my last-minute planners, time is running out. If you’re skipping the traditional family meal, want to start a new tradition, or just want to switch things up to save a few coins, Baltimore has plenty of options to choose from! Below are places open on Thanksgiving Day in […] The post Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vocarro's pastry shop in Little Italy broken into, robbed early Friday

BALTIMORE- Voccaro's, a pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy, was broken into early Friday, police confirmed.The robbery happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Albemarle Street.Police said four male suspects in dark clothing threw a rock through the glass door, went inside and stole an unknown amount of property.No arrests have been made, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

