In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 68.17% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.42% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 65.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

1 DAY AGO