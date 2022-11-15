Read full article on original website
Alibaba Stock Is Down 75% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE: BABA) stock popped 8% on Nov. 17 after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader posted its latest earnings report. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, its revenue rose 3% year over year to 207.2 billion yuan ($29.1 billion), which missed analysts' expectations by $490 million.
European Markets Close Higher On Bargain Hunting
(RTTNews) - European markets closed higher on Friday, rebounding from recent losses, as investors picked up stocks despite lingering concerns about interest rate hikes, and a surge in Covid-19 cases in China. The markets also digested European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's speech at a conference, where she said the...
Bet on China ETFs on a Solid Turnaround
After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, China’s stocks have staged a solid turnaround this month driven by a series of good news as Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented power for the third term. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has gained 14% since last Friday, putting it squarely into the bull market territory, or more than 20% above its recent low. Golden Dragon Index has surged 23% so far in November, putting it on track for its best monthly return on record.
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Higher Following Another Choppy Trading Day
(RTTNews) - Stocks failed to sustain an initial move to the upside and showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Friday. The choppy trading on the day extended the volatility seen over the past several sessions. The Dow climbed 199.37 points or 0.6 percent...
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Stocking Up On in 2023
As the year comes to a close, it's time to start planning your investment strategy for 2023. The stock market has been rough this year, which can make it a daunting time to invest. But this volatility will pass, and over the long term, it's extremely likely the market will see positive average returns. By investing now, you can take advantage of that rebound.
Is This Soaring Growth Stock a Buy?
The stock market has recovered some of its losses over the past month, rising by nearly 11% in this period. Some companies are tagging along, including BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), a small-cap biotech stock. BioXcel remains deep in the red for the year, but ongoing developments have helped fuel the company's recent run. And at a market capitalization of $430 million, its shares might be worth buying if there is more fuel left in its growth tank. Is this drugmaker worth investing in today?
This Telltale Bear Market Indicator Is Sounding a Warning, Once Again
From time to time, Wall Street provides a not-so-subtle reminder to the investing community that stocks can move lower. Since achieving their all-time closing highs between mid-November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), widely followed S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively plummeted by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. This means all three major U.S. indexes have had at least a brief taste of a bear market in 2022.
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market open on a firm note on Friday and held its course right till the end of the session to sign off on a strong note thanks to sustained buying at several counters. Data showing a faster pace of industrial expansion lifted sentiment. The benchmark...
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 68.17% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.42% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 65.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 2.14% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.67% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.87% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and EIX make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
GOVT, XRT: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,700,000 units, or a 1.5% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest...
Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Borr Drilling, off about 9.4% and shares of Diamondback Energy down about 5.6% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday...
TSMC (TSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $82.27, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%. Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 28.15%...
Financial Sector Update for 11/18/2022: STNE,LPRO,KEY
Financial stocks were hanging on for small gains in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.4%, reversing a moderate morning advance, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 0.5%.
Understanding the FTX Fallout From the Eyes of a Bitcoiner
The cryptocurrency world is no stranger to high-profile blowups and cults of personality, and there have been several this year alone. But even by crypto standards, the FTX story is notable for the shocking revelations that have come to light. The rapid downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried is likely a watershed moment for the entire industry.
Russia warms to U.S. prisoner swap for weapons trader Bout
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Amid the deadliest war...
North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, South Korea, Japan and allied countries convened an emergency meeting during an Asian summit on Friday and condemned North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, calling for a united response. The missile, which landed just 200 kilometres (130...
