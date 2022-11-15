ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parole hearing Tuesday for man convicted of 1992 Mpls. officer killing

By WCCO Staff
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man convicted of killing a Minneapolis police officer 30 years ago may be released from prison as soon as next week.

A hearing is scheduled this afternoon for Amwati Pepi Mckenzie to decide whether he should be granted supervised release.

Amwati Pepi Mckenzie

He was one of four people convicted for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf as the officer was sitting in the Pizza Shack on Lake Street.

MORE: Minnesota sheriff's "Officer Down Memorial Podcast" drawing an international audience

Mckenzie was 19 years old at the time of the shooting, and a gang member. He becomes eligible for parole on Nov. 23.

Jesse Kenyon
4d ago

update he was denied release, 30 months before eligible for another review, Justice served, he should never be released.

Reply
3
Samsng Device
4d ago

send him to supermax. you don't just walk up, cowardly ambush anyone like he did. he made a decision to throw his life away. people like this should never get a second chance to do it again.

Reply
2
AP_000281.94285072b5e2415dbacfcb603b897193.1840
4d ago

Shouldn’t there be rioting in the streets and burning down businesses because an officer was killed? That’s what Minneapolis does when criminals die.

Reply
2
 

