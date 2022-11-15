Read full article on original website
Police say two boys robbed at gunpoint in North Fresno
Fresno Police say two 15-year-old boys were robbed at gunpoint by other teenagers in North Fresno. Leaving one of the boys with a cut after being pistol-whipped.
Fresno rollover crash left man with serious injuries, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was involved in a rollover crash that left him with serious injuries Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say around 6:00 p.m. they received a call regarding a solo vehicle crash on Jensen and Elm avenues. Upon arrival, police say they found an unconscious, but […]
Man arrested for 2 Fresno shootings, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man Thursday who they say is allegedly responsible for two shootings. Police say, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, 40-year-old Raul Flores was arrested in the 1500 Block of North Fay Avenue. During the arrest, police say Flores attempted to […]
Convicted felon arrested after traffic stop in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A convicted felon was arrested after a traffic stop Friday night in Northeast Fresno. Fresno Police officers say they pulled over a driver near Bulldog Lane and Ninth Street for a moving vehicle violation. When officers spoke with the driver, they found out that he...
Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings, robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man they say is responsible for two Fresno shootings and a robbery. The U.S. Marshal, the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Fresno PD, and its K-9 all responded to Balch and Winery Avenues on Thursday. Officials say...
Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified
The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
Woman crashes car into semi-truck, hospitalized: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – An alleged speeding driver was ejected from her car and sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they were called to the scene of an injury crash on State Route...
Tulare PD search for driver in deadly hit and run with bicycle
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are searching for a truck that officers say fled the scene where a bicyclist was hit and later died. Police say on November 6 they were called out to the area of Inyo Avenue and “I” Street in Tulare for a vehicle hit a bicyclist. When police arrived they […]
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in Fresno County crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man who the California Highway Patrol says was killed after the car he was in collided with a concrete canal abutment Thursday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. CHP says around 10:00 p.m. a driver was on Ashlan Avenue east of Madsen Avenue when he […]
Driver arrested after running from crash, passenger airlifted to CRMC
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after running away from a rollover crash near Caruthers. CHP says the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling northbound on S. West Ave. north of Nebraska Ave. when they ran off the road and hit a tree and overturned in the front yard of a residence.
Victim, 36, identified in fatal Fresno County car crash; investigation underway
The driver was thrown from the vehicle despite wearing a despite wearing a seat belt.
Fresno Police need help identifying suspects installing skimmer device
Fresno Police are asking for your help to identify suspects caught on camera installing a skimmer device.
Homicide investigation underway after Fresno sheriff's deputies find 44-year-old woman dead
A Fresno County woman's death Thursday morning turned out to be more than met the eye and now detectives think someone killed her.
Alleged stalker arrested again after pursuit, Clovis Police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stalking suspect was arrested on Wednesday night following a pursuit in Clovis, according to Clovis Police Department. Officers say this was part of an investigation that began in early October after an initial police report for domestic violence was taken at a home near Bullard and Sunnyside in Clovis against […]
Woman found dead in Fresno County front yard, homicide investigation underway
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in her front yard on Thursday. Deputies say a 44-year-old woman was found dead in the front yard of her home in the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues – east of Fresno in Fresno […]
Arrest made in deadly shooting of 9-month-old in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby in Merced. The Merced Police Department has arrested and identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Daevon Motshwane of Merced. Officers say Darius King Grigsby was shot and killed on November 9 while his mother and a […]
Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
Man killed after crash into concrete rail in Fresno County
California Highway Patrol officers say the driver may have been speeding when he ran into a concrete rail.
Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid. Officers say they […]
Merced mother speaks out after arrest in connection to baby's death
On Friday, the family gathered at the Stratford Evans Funeral Home for the viewing of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby, remembering him for his smile and for being a blessing to the entire family.
