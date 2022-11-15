ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

What are These Hudson Valley Predators Scared of?

Do you know what to do when approached by wildlife? The answer to this question would be, depending on the animal that presents itself to us. At times, we think that we may know what to do when an animal or predator is near us. However, at that very moment, it may seem unclear.
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
4 Things we Love About Monroe, New York

From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
MONROE, NY
Study: Have Residents Living in New York State Gotten Fatter?

It's no secret, obesity is a big problem in the United States. According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 adults in America aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. According to a report from the Physical Activity Council, 72.2 million Americans aged 6 and older were completely inactive in 2021.
COLORADO STATE
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Remarkable Aide Available for Small Businesses in Ulster County

Are you a small business owner? Do you need assistance?. Small businesses are really the backbone of the Hudson Valley and unfortunately they have taken a major hit over the past few years. The amount of different small businesses here is one of the many things that make the Hudson Valley so unique. However, running one can be very stressful and taxing when it comes to finances. One county wants to help out struggling small businesses and is currently accepting applications from them.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Newburgh-Beacon Bridge walkway hours extended

BEACON – The New York State Bridge Authority has extended the hours of operation for the pedestrian and bicycling pathway on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The move is expected to help area residents better use alternative forms of transportation to travel...
BEACON, NY
According to This List, This is Some of the Best Beer in the Hudson Valley

Craft beer has exploded in popularity over the past decade, not only in New York, but the rest of the country. In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the country's retail beer market, according to Stacker. World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. New York state currently has the third most amount of breweries with 423 total breweries.
8 Wild Fires Reported Across Hudson Valley, New York State

First responders had to deal with fires across eight New York counties, including in the Hudson Valley, that burned through 500 acres. On Tuesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This past week, the DEC responded to eight wildland fires across many New York counties.
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

