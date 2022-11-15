How strong is the commercial real estate market in St. Louis? That depends on what you mean by ‘St. Louis’

Read full article on original website
stlouiscnr.com
Wiegmann Associates Completes Work on New $42 Million Multi-Family Development Union At The Grove
Wiegmann Associates has completed HVAC work for the Union At The Grove, a new $42 million, 168-unit multi-family residential development in St. Louis, Missouri. Wiegmann was the installing mechanical contractor and provided design-assist services to M/E1 Engineering, the Engineer of Record, to reduce equipment costs and develop a cost-effective system that provides optimal comfort for residents.
feastmagazine.com
Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN
Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
St. Louis Standards: Mi Ranchito Serves a Taste of Jalisco, Mexico, in U City
The restaurant is known for its cheap, delicious food and striking murals
Illinois Business Journal
AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center
American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
Rawlings to move headquarters to Westport Plaza in 2023
A major development project is set to transform Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights.
Get Your Drunk Ass Home for Free in St. Louis Thanksgiving Eve
Keep it safe this Skanksgiving by using a rideshare
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
Here are 5 events to check out in the St. Louis area this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Here are five of our favorite events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Nov. 18-20. The 7th annual Winterfest at Kiener Plaza kicks off Saturday. Winterfest...
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
mycouriertribune.com
She was 37, he was 71. How the vice president met and married a St. Louis widow in 1949
ST. LOUIS • Jane Hadley was a quick-witted, charming widow whose husband had been a prominent railroad lawyer. Alben W. Barkley was a widower 34 years her senior who happened to be Harry Truman's vice president. They met in May 1949 at a party in Washington. Soon, the VP...
List: Holiday events in St. Louis for you and your family this year
Check out these events for the whole family for the 2022 holiday season. Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season. Whether you like twinkling lights, hot chocolate or Christmas music, you'll have plenty to choose from this...
stpetecatalyst.com
Frontier launches nonstop connection to St. Louis
November 16, 2022 - Denver-based Frontier Airlines is launching its nonstop service today, Nov. 16, from Tampa International Airport to St. Louis. The new nonstop connection will be offered four times weekly. Frontier now serves 18 nonstop destinations from TPA. The introductory fares start at $49.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
City of St. Louis issues boil order after water main break downtown
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division issued a boil order Friday morning for portions of its service area following a large water main break downtown. The main break occurred late Thursday night near 11th and Market streets, just outside of the 5 On Your Side building, in downtown St. Louis.
KSDK
St. Louis couple says police never came after calling 911 for help
St. Louis leaders are looking to solve the problem. One couple says police wouldn't come out to an attempted carjacking after they called 911.
Illinois Business Journal
Renowned as ‘big box shopping mecca,’ Fairview Heights goes big on small business
Even though Fairview Heights has gained a reputation as the retail shopping hub of southern Illinois because of its regional mall, several “big box” stores and multiple shopping centers, there are dozens of small businesses that represent a vital component of the community. With this in mind, city...
EPA fines two St. Louis area renovators over lead-based violations
Two St. Louis-area businesses will pay thousands to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over federal lead-based paint violations.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Can you ever really start the holiday season too soon? This weekend, we launch into the festivities with St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Pop & Shop event, downtown Kirkwood's Holiday Walk (including pictures with santa) and the annual Festival of Lights in Kiener Plaza. Friday. "Withered Oak, the innovative line of aged...
‘Sleep Out’ sleepers prepared for possible coldest night on record
About 80 people spent Thursday night sleeping in the bitter cold as part of the Sleep Out: Executive Edition benefiting the Covenant House Missouri.
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
