Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
5 players to watch for USMNT during World Cup
It’s been four years since a World Cup was held, but eight years since a U.S. squad competed in the world’s most popular sporting event. Given that, it’s probably easy for observers who plan to watch the World Cup — but didn’t follow the U.S. team much through qualifying — to wonder which players the U.S. will most rely on.
Qatar v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony – live
Live updates: A tainted tournament 12 years in the making finally begins as the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Join Rob Smyth
IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan
TOKYO – The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan's planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
Eurovision winner Ruslana leads Ukrainians in Athens march
ATHENS – Several hundred Ukrainians and symapthizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana on Saturday in a march through central Athens. The protesters ended up at Athens' central Syntagma Square, where they sang Ukrainian folk songs, led by Ruslana.
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
MEXICO CITY – Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo is one of...
Signs of a global democratic revival?
In recent days, thousands of Iranians protested in the nation’s southeast; women burned their headscarves in the north; students launched a new protest song at Tehran University’s College of Social Sciences, and people urged “death to Khamenei” and shouted the name of an imprisoned activist in the streets of Tehran.
