Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
Lilly Ann Westerman
Lilly Ann Westerman (nee Justman), age 83 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2022 at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum after battling lung cancer. Lilly was born on March 1, 1939, in the Town of Wayne to Herbert and Lucille Justman (nee...
Kerry K. Madison (nee Sullivan)
Kerry K. Madison (nee Sullivan) Our dear Kerry joined the family that she missed so much on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the age of 62. Kerry endured a short battle against cancer. She died with grace and dignity, placing her life in the hands of Jesus. She enjoyed lucrative...
Doris M. Bonlender
Doris M. Bonlender (Bruessel), age 90 years, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on November 15, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. Doris was born in Kewaskum to Jacob and Bernetta (Reindl) Bruessel on October 9, 1932. She married Robert “Bob” Bonlender on July 30, 1955 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Bob passed away in 2007.
James ‘Jim’ Christus
Surrounded by loved ones, Jim closed his eyes for the last time on November 16, 2022. Though diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, Jim lived a life unwavered. Traveling, watching Packers games and celebrating them with his famous touchdown dances, attending Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) events, running, Facebooking, enjoying movie Tuesdays, and loving his wife, he persisted in doing the things most meaningful to him. He’d be described as kind, funny, quirky and was looked up to as a role model by many. There are so many hilarious stories involving Jim, he had a way about him that would always bring a smile to your face. Jim did not let HD limit him in doing the things he loved, like: watching backyard wildlife, listening to music, enjoying sweets — especially donuts, and as a proud member of the Elk’s Lodge 400, participating in their bocce ball league.
James ‘Jim’ P. Nelson
May 8, 1959 - Nov. 15, 2022. James “Jim” P. Nelson of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the age of 63. He was born in France on May 8, 1959, the son of James and Peg (nee Stevick) Nelson. On July 21, 1978, he...
Harriet Margaret Martin
Harriet Margaret Martin (nee Knoeck), 82, of West Bend, passed away peacefully at home surrounded her family on November 14, 2022. She was born October 9, 1940, to John Henry Knoeck and Lorine Elizabeth Knoeck (nee Bertram). Harriet attended St. Mary’s School in Barton through 8th grade and graduated from West Bend High School in 1958. She married her soulmate, James Francis Martin, on May 30, 1959. She was a dedicated homemaker and loving stayathome mother for a number of years. During that time, she found varied ways to help support her family. She was a part-time cook for the priests of St. Mary’s and started an in-home business with her neighbor, Connie, making stuffed animals — Honnie Originals. After her husband suffered a stroke and became disabled, she completed a secretarial program at MATC-North and started a career with the West Bend School District. She worked from 1986 until her retirement in 2004. In 2001, she was honored to receive the Employee of the Year award from the District.
Susan M. Schulteis
Susan M. Schulteis (nee Doerfert) age 72 of Hartford passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend, surrounded by the love and care of her sons and family. Susan was born October 11, 1950, in Hartford to Dolores A. (nee Werner) and Raymond F. Doerfert....
Ronald L. “Ron” Birch
Ronald L. “Ron” Birch, 84, of Jackson, passed away on November 15, 2022, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls. Ron was born on March 19, 1938, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Walter and Thyra (nee Mantor) Birch. On December 30, 1961, he was united in marriage to Karen L. Neumann in Milwaukee. Ron served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. Following his service, he was a machinist and later became a mailman for several years and advanced to working with the Postmaster in Germantown. Ron was a quiet and pleasant man. He had many interests over the years - fixing cars, bowling, dancing, being a Cub Master in Jackson, traveling and playing Crazy 8’s, a fun card game.
Gertrude Karoline Brown
May 22, 1922 - Nov. 14, 2022. Gertrude Karoline Brown of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022 in her home at Shorehaven Tower. Gertrude was blessed with achieving 100 years of life, and now is living in her loving eternal home in heaven. Gertrude was born on...
Audrey J. Maasch
Feb. 10, 1935 - Nov. 13, 2022. Audrey J. Maasch, 87, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. Audrey Jane Ruehlow was born February 10, 1935, in Butler, daughter of Carl and Esther (nee Damrow) Ruehlow. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1953. Her favorite classes were home ec and typing. On June 27, 1953, Audrey married her sweetheart, Cyril Daley, in Okauchee. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1984. Audrey worked for the Oconomowoc School District as a teacher's assistant and librarian. She also had aspirations to become a teacher. Audrey was a dedicated foster mother for infants through Catholic Social Services for many years. On July 17, 1988, Audrey married Elroy Maasch in Ashippun. She enjoyed gardening, especially her flower beds. Audrey loved to embroider, read, and cook.
Diane L. Gaido
Dec. 23, 1943 - Nov. 9, 2022. Diane L. Gaido, age 78, passed away on November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family at Aurora Hospital. Diane is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Angela (Christopher) Lewein; son, Peter Gaido; her grandchildren, Ali Christenson, Nicholas and Anthony Lewein and Madeline (Jesse) Gundacker; her sister Connie Higgins; brother Gordon Fleury; and many other family and friends.
Marilyn ‘Missy’ Racewicz
May 22, 1956 - November 13, 2022. Marilyn Racewicz (nee Mattke), 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home. She was born in Waukesha on May 22, 1956, to the late David “Bill” and Jacqueline Mattke. Marilyn married David “Racer” Racewicz on August 26, 2000, and resided in Oconomowoc. Marilyn is survived by her husband, David; her daughter Jodi (Casey) Badura; grandchildren Taylor and Haiden of Fort Atkinson; stepson David (Marie) Racewicz; grandchildren Kyle, Krystel, Logan and Brianna of California; sister Sharon Revolinski of Watertown; sister Holly (Kevin) Broedlow of Helenville; sister-in-law LuAnn Mattke of Jefferson; her special friend Molly Johnson and other family and friends.
John Raymond Priesgen, ‘Huntz-Z’
July 1, 1960 - Nov. 11, 2022. John Raymond Priesgen, “Huntz-Z,” age 62 of Hartford passed away following complications from a tragic tree cutting accident Friday, November 11, 2022. John was born July 1, 1960, in Hartford to Janice R. (nee Hermann) and John Joseph Priesgen. He worked...
Margaret (Marge) Sattler Van Beckum
Dec. 27, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2022. Margaret (Marge) Sattler Van Beckum died on November 10, 2022, at Shorehaven’s Skilled Nursing Care Home in Oconomowoc. Marge was born Margaret Dorothy Sattler on December 27, 1930, to Jacob and Rose (Janschitz) Sattler in Wauwatosa. She attended Wauwatosa High School. After...
Liesel Waples
Liesel Waples passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, at Shorehaven Lutheran Homes of Oconomowoc. Liesel was born in 1934, in the small town of Wagenfeld in northern Germany. She studied textile engineering in MŸnchen Gladbach and, following graduation, sailed alone to New York City at the age of 21 to perfect her English while she worked for the JJ Newberry Company - as a buyer for textiles and clothing, and Bloomingdale’s - for the sheer glamour of it all.
Going goo goo for Gaga Ball
WEST BEND — A Gaga Ball pit has opened up at a local elementary school for the second time this week, as Justin Martinez, a West Bend High senior and former Fair Park Elementary School student, built one at his elementary school alma mater. According to Martinez, who built...
Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing
Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
Holiday Folk Fair International
After two years of being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, producers of the annual Holiday Folk Fair International announced the event will be held Fri., Nov. 18 – Sun., Nov. 20, 2022, at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis. “The International Institute of Wisconsin...
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff on anniversary of 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack: Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.
‘We’re Waukesha Strong’
WAUKESHA — Officials gathered at City Hall on Thursday, following the sentencing of Darrell Brooks Jr., sharing how they will move forward with the community to show their resilience as the one-year anniversary of the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack approaches. Brooks, 40, was convicted of 76 crimes...
