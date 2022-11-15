MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack: Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.

