Football: Buckeyes wear helmet decals in tribute to victims of shooting at University of VirginiaThe LanternCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
U.Va. tightens up campus security after threatening emails related to memorial service
The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.
Police: Alleged UVA shooter had stolen gun during 2021 arrest
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Investigations into past court records continue to reveal new details about a 22-year-old UVA student charged in Sunday's deadly campus shooting. Records obtained Thursday morning from Chesterfield County, Virginia, revealed that Christopher Darnell Jones was once arrested with a stolen gun. In February 2021, police...
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed towards UVA memorial event on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement on Saturday regarding a threatening email they received regarding the memorial event slated for 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on November 13. The memorial will continue as...
Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
Gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a Virginia gun shop said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
WHSV
Virginia State Police offer update on the UVA Shooting investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) will be taking over the University of Virginia (UVA) Shooting investigation, according to a release sent out by the VSP. The investigation has spread out to several jurisdictions, and according to the VSP, the University Police Department and UVA requested the...
WHSV
CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
cvilletomorrow.org
In a 12-hour campus lockdown, many city residents near UVA didn’t know there was danger
Is there someone you know who wants more local news? Forward this email and tell them to sign up for our free newsletters here. It’s been a long week for Charlottesville and UVA. The subject of today’s newsletter, like Tuesday’s, is again the shooting at UVA Sunday night, and...
theriver953.com
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
Inside Nova
fox5dc.com
Charlottesville police arrest man accused of making threats against UVA on social media
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Police in Charlottesville have released the mugshot of the man they arrested Monday who they believe made threats on social media against the University of Virginia. The Charlottesville Police Department said that while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, officers were made aware...
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
cbs19news
UPDATE: Police report the shooting suspect is in custody
UPDATE 1 p.m.: The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is holding a special meeting Monday in response to the weekend shooting on Grounds. According to a release, the purpose of the meeting is to get an emergency management briefing regarding the incident. UPDATE: The University of Virginia Police Department...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
