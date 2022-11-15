A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO