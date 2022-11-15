ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Police: Alleged UVA shooter had stolen gun during 2021 arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Investigations into past court records continue to reveal new details about a 22-year-old UVA student charged in Sunday's deadly campus shooting. Records obtained Thursday morning from Chesterfield County, Virginia, revealed that Christopher Darnell Jones was once arrested with a stolen gun. In February 2021, police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed towards UVA memorial event on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement on Saturday regarding a threatening email they received regarding the memorial event slated for 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on November 13. The memorial will continue as...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Virginia State Police offer update on the UVA Shooting investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) will be taking over the University of Virginia (UVA) Shooting investigation, according to a release sent out by the VSP. The investigation has spread out to several jurisdictions, and according to the VSP, the University Police Department and UVA requested the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

BRNGTF make another major drug arrest in Culpeper

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTTF) and Virginia State Police confirm by email the conclusion of an investigation with an arrest. On Nov. 16 60 year old Jesse O. Williams and 31 year old Jamie L. Cottoms both of Culpeper were taken into custody. The pair were...
CULPEPER, VA
wfirnews.com

Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Two Culpeper men arrested in narcotics investigation

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper men. On Nov. 16, Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
CULPEPER, VA
cbs19news

Jones' previous run-ins with the law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Police report the shooting suspect is in custody

UPDATE 1 p.m.: The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is holding a special meeting Monday in response to the weekend shooting on Grounds. According to a release, the purpose of the meeting is to get an emergency management briefing regarding the incident. UPDATE: The University of Virginia Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
