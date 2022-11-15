Read full article on original website
31 dead as Turkey launches airstrikes against Kurdish rebel groups in Syria and Iraq
At least 31 people have died after Turkey launched airstrikes on Kurdish armed groups in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a 13 November bombing of a major pedestrian shopping district in Istanbul.Turkish F-16 fighter jets and armed drones hammered positions across Kurdish-controlled northern Syria. Among the 31 killed there were regime soldiers, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, while dozens of others were injured. Videos posted online showed huge blasts hitting mostly rural regions. Among the Syrian cities and towns targeted were Kobane, a major city that played a crucial role in the war against Isis."Terrorists’ shelters,...
Opinion: Human Rights matter at the World Cup in Qatar
Qatar is not a beacon of freedom and tolerance. Quite the contrary.
Late Guardian prisons correspondent receives outstanding journalism award
Criminal Justice Alliance honours Eric Allison, who died last month, as a ‘dedicated activist and penal reformer’
WKRG
Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people.
WKRG
Migrants hunker down in Juarez to wait out Title 42
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Scarlett and her husband left El Salvador in hopes of giving their three children a better future in the United States. “They have no opportunities in El Salvador but maybe over here they will continue their studies and become good men and women, be productive,” she said.
WKRG
UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer
GENEVA (AP) — A top U.N. official said Friday that West Africa is next in line to receive crucial Russian fertilizer that has been prevented from being exported from European ports to needy countries, largely over private-sector concerns about financing and insurance for such deliveries. Rebeca Grynspan, the head...
