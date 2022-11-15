At least 31 people have died after Turkey launched airstrikes on Kurdish armed groups in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a 13 November bombing of a major pedestrian shopping district in Istanbul.Turkish F-16 fighter jets and armed drones hammered positions across Kurdish-controlled northern Syria. Among the 31 killed there were regime soldiers, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, while dozens of others were injured. Videos posted online showed huge blasts hitting mostly rural regions. Among the Syrian cities and towns targeted were Kobane, a major city that played a crucial role in the war against Isis."Terrorists’ shelters,...

1 HOUR AGO