MONTGOMERY — Once the tears dried, senior Cayden Cook said he could see the future clearly:. Springwood football is back, he figures, and here to stay. A pivotal season for the proud Springwood football program fell just short of a championship on Thursday, as the Wildcats lost 38-28 to Evangel Christian in the AISA’s first eight-man state championship game in Cramton Bowl. Springwood, which won four state championships in the 1980’s but had fallen into disarray recently with five head coaches coming through the program in just three years, embraced the eight-man game in its first year in the sport and flipped a 1-9 football season in 2021 into a seven-win season in 2022 that ended on the big stage in the title game.

LANETT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO