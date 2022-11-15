ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: Cadillac, Zac, the senior class, and a lesson about sticking with it

DJ James finally got his Jordan-Hare moment. Running back a 40-yard pick-six in the fourth to put the game on ice on Saturday, he took his chance to flip past the pylon, head over heels right along with the students, celebrating in that corner of the stadium wrapped around by the student section.
Auburn lands commitment from 2023 QB Keyone Jenkins

Auburn football has added another name to its 2023 class, as Miami Central High School quarterback Keyone Jenkins announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday. Jenkins is rated a three-star by On3 and 247 Sports. In 10 games this season, Jenkins is 89-of-142 passing with 21 touchdown passes to three interceptions. He also ran for 148 yards on 26 carries, and helmed the Rockets in a win against IMG Academy.
‘Those guys have been through a lot’: Auburn to honor 21 seniors this weekend

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams zoomed out quite a bit Monday in regards to this year’s senior class. First, Williams expounded on what all the 21-man class has been through in their final season alone. A season that, in a lot of ways, is a lost one by the program’s expectations. There have been losses abound, between blowouts and close shaves. As well as a coaching change, and of course, the upheavals of February.
GOING TO STATE: Auburn High tops Central, advances to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game. Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s late touchdown, and the Tigers advance to meet Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Full circle: Former Hilltopper Marcus Bragg celebrates senior day with Auburn

Ricardo Louis’ memories go back to the high-schooler. The one who was a multi-sport athlete, with a 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame. The one who came to Louis and his father with a desire to focus on football. The one who worked to hone his craft as a pass-catcher alongside Louis, his standout receiver of a cousin at Auburn.
Fortune turns for Auburn High on final drive as Pittman delivers game-winner

PHENIX CITY — Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge did not see the cat. The bolt of black and white fur dashed across the west end zone and Auburn High’s sideline during the final minutes of the game Friday. It didn’t even stop play, hauling tail through a horde of Tiger cheerleaders who screamed as it leaked into the visitor stands and out the side of Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
Auburn getting another air-raid test against Western Kentucky

Auburn’s 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State two weeks ago in Starkville looked like, for the casual fan, the last time the Tigers would have to see the air-raid offense this season. It was actually just the warmup. In theory, Auburn’s (4-6, 2-5 SEC) contest against Western Kentucky (7-4,...
Auburn High meets Central-Phenix City with it all on the line again

Auburn High has an uphill climb in its semifinal matchup at Central-Phenix City, a rematch of the exact situation from 2021 that sent the Red Devils to the championship. The Tigers are again traveling to Phenix City, looking to avenge a 28-17 loss from last season that saw Central rack up 318 yards of offense. In their 2022 season, the Tigers (11-1) took their lone loss on the road against Central, a Week Eight matchup where they fell 38-17 to the Red Devils (10-2).
Program revived: Springwood ends season in state title game after almost not having a team

MONTGOMERY — Once the tears dried, senior Cayden Cook said he could see the future clearly:. Springwood football is back, he figures, and here to stay. A pivotal season for the proud Springwood football program fell just short of a championship on Thursday, as the Wildcats lost 38-28 to Evangel Christian in the AISA’s first eight-man state championship game in Cramton Bowl. Springwood, which won four state championships in the 1980’s but had fallen into disarray recently with five head coaches coming through the program in just three years, embraced the eight-man game in its first year in the sport and flipped a 1-9 football season in 2021 into a seven-win season in 2022 that ended on the big stage in the title game.
Auburn residents honored with Lamplighter Awards at annual state of the city address

The Lamplighter Awards ceremony was part of Auburn Mayor Ron Anders’ annual State of the City address. The nominees ranged from a university student, to education professionals, to business owners, to a retired police officer. All had been told they were there to celebrate someone else. Each expressed shock when their name was called out.
State champions! Lee-Scott downs rival Glenwood, wins AISA Class AAA title

The Warriors have done it. Lee-Scott has completed its dream season to with the AISA Class AAA state championship with an undefeated season. Lee-Scott beat rival Glenwood 35-21 in the championship game on Friday night in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. For full coverage of the game, click here. Lee-Scott finished...
LEE: The showdown in Phenix City, ‘the Devil’s own backyard’

The Devil’s own backyard, they call it. That’s how the old school country star Freddie Hart described his hometown in his song titled ‘Phenix City.’ Between the twang of the guitar and on an upbeat rhythm that’ll get you stomping your feet, he sings the story of the town’s troubled past, when it had a notorious reputation in the ’40s and ’50s — of crime, of gambling, and of bodies that he says were sunk to the bottom of the Chattahoochee by the mob.
‘Making a difference’: Food bank collects half a million pounds in Beat Bama Food Drive

Together the Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn and the West Alabama Food Bank in Tuscaloosa collected over one million pounds of food during the 29th annual food drive. This friendly competition between these two food banks began in 1994 and was created by students who wanted to use the Iron Bowl as a way to help fight hunger and food insecurity in Alabama.
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika

Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
