Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn pulls away to top Western Kentucky in another win for coach Carnell Williams
Carnell "Cadillac" Williams said he left the locker room at halftime. He turned it over to his seniors, and what he heard from the other side of the wall wasn’t overly complex. “I heard them talking about self-inflicted wounds, not doing what they coached to do, not playing team...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Cadillac, Zac, the senior class, and a lesson about sticking with it
DJ James finally got his Jordan-Hare moment. Running back a 40-yard pick-six in the fourth to put the game on ice on Saturday, he took his chance to flip past the pylon, head over heels right along with the students, celebrating in that corner of the stadium wrapped around by the student section.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn lands commitment from 2023 QB Keyone Jenkins
Auburn football has added another name to its 2023 class, as Miami Central High School quarterback Keyone Jenkins announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday. Jenkins is rated a three-star by On3 and 247 Sports. In 10 games this season, Jenkins is 89-of-142 passing with 21 touchdown passes to three interceptions. He also ran for 148 yards on 26 carries, and helmed the Rockets in a win against IMG Academy.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Those guys have been through a lot’: Auburn to honor 21 seniors this weekend
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams zoomed out quite a bit Monday in regards to this year’s senior class. First, Williams expounded on what all the 21-man class has been through in their final season alone. A season that, in a lot of ways, is a lost one by the program’s expectations. There have been losses abound, between blowouts and close shaves. As well as a coaching change, and of course, the upheavals of February.
Opelika-Auburn News
GOING TO STATE: Auburn High tops Central, advances to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game. Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s late touchdown, and the Tigers advance to meet Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Opelika-Auburn News
Full circle: Former Hilltopper Marcus Bragg celebrates senior day with Auburn
Ricardo Louis’ memories go back to the high-schooler. The one who was a multi-sport athlete, with a 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame. The one who came to Louis and his father with a desire to focus on football. The one who worked to hone his craft as a pass-catcher alongside Louis, his standout receiver of a cousin at Auburn.
Opelika-Auburn News
Fortune turns for Auburn High on final drive as Pittman delivers game-winner
PHENIX CITY — Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge did not see the cat. The bolt of black and white fur dashed across the west end zone and Auburn High’s sideline during the final minutes of the game Friday. It didn’t even stop play, hauling tail through a horde of Tiger cheerleaders who screamed as it leaked into the visitor stands and out the side of Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We did that’: Auburn High gets revenge against Central on way to state title game
PHENIX CITY — Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to play, and Auburn High is headed to the state championship game. Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s nine-yard touchdown run with just 1:49 to go.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City in the Class 7A state semifinals
Auburn High defeats Central-Phenix City 14-13 in an AHSAA 7A state semifinal game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City on Friday. The Tigers will face Thompson in the 7A state championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Opelika-Auburn News
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 85: Jumper cables and a game of Crocodile
Justin Lee, Adam Cole and Callie Stanford of the Opelika-Auburn News discuss another big win for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn seniors, plus the coaching search. Listen below or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn getting another air-raid test against Western Kentucky
Auburn’s 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State two weeks ago in Starkville looked like, for the casual fan, the last time the Tigers would have to see the air-raid offense this season. It was actually just the warmup. In theory, Auburn’s (4-6, 2-5 SEC) contest against Western Kentucky (7-4,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High meets Central-Phenix City with it all on the line again
Auburn High has an uphill climb in its semifinal matchup at Central-Phenix City, a rematch of the exact situation from 2021 that sent the Red Devils to the championship. The Tigers are again traveling to Phenix City, looking to avenge a 28-17 loss from last season that saw Central rack up 318 yards of offense. In their 2022 season, the Tigers (11-1) took their lone loss on the road against Central, a Week Eight matchup where they fell 38-17 to the Red Devils (10-2).
Opelika-Auburn News
Program revived: Springwood ends season in state title game after almost not having a team
MONTGOMERY — Once the tears dried, senior Cayden Cook said he could see the future clearly:. Springwood football is back, he figures, and here to stay. A pivotal season for the proud Springwood football program fell just short of a championship on Thursday, as the Wildcats lost 38-28 to Evangel Christian in the AISA’s first eight-man state championship game in Cramton Bowl. Springwood, which won four state championships in the 1980’s but had fallen into disarray recently with five head coaches coming through the program in just three years, embraced the eight-man game in its first year in the sport and flipped a 1-9 football season in 2021 into a seven-win season in 2022 that ended on the big stage in the title game.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn residents honored with Lamplighter Awards at annual state of the city address
The Lamplighter Awards ceremony was part of Auburn Mayor Ron Anders’ annual State of the City address. The nominees ranged from a university student, to education professionals, to business owners, to a retired police officer. All had been told they were there to celebrate someone else. Each expressed shock when their name was called out.
Opelika-Auburn News
State champions! Lee-Scott downs rival Glenwood, wins AISA Class AAA title
The Warriors have done it. Lee-Scott has completed its dream season to with the AISA Class AAA state championship with an undefeated season. Lee-Scott beat rival Glenwood 35-21 in the championship game on Friday night in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. For full coverage of the game, click here. Lee-Scott finished...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: The showdown in Phenix City, ‘the Devil’s own backyard’
The Devil’s own backyard, they call it. That’s how the old school country star Freddie Hart described his hometown in his song titled ‘Phenix City.’ Between the twang of the guitar and on an upbeat rhythm that’ll get you stomping your feet, he sings the story of the town’s troubled past, when it had a notorious reputation in the ’40s and ’50s — of crime, of gambling, and of bodies that he says were sunk to the bottom of the Chattahoochee by the mob.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Making a difference’: Food bank collects half a million pounds in Beat Bama Food Drive
Together the Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn and the West Alabama Food Bank in Tuscaloosa collected over one million pounds of food during the 29th annual food drive. This friendly competition between these two food banks began in 1994 and was created by students who wanted to use the Iron Bowl as a way to help fight hunger and food insecurity in Alabama.
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders says the passing of Aniah’s Law will help to protect women from assault
Local and state government has recently installed legislation that proponents believe will keep violent criminals off the street, which will also, in turn, protect women from assault. During the Nov. 8 election, 80-percent of voters across the state voted to pass Amendment One, also known as Aniah’s Law. This...
Opelika-Auburn News
'Coming full circle:' Sound Wall in Opelika to host jazz series with Auburn native Khari Allen Lee
For Lee, the lead saxophonist for the group, he said this will be a “really powerful full circle experience” as he returns to the Auburn-Opelika area after almost 20 years. Lee and his band will present two performances on Friday night at The Sound Wall located at 605...
