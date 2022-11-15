Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: October 31 – November 6
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Nab Designer Handbag Thief Suspect Caught In The Act
Burbank Police arrested 36-year-old David Veliz of Canoga Park after he was caught by police burglarizing Luxmary Handbags in the Magnolia Park District Thursday morning, November 17. Police report first receiving the call around 1:40 am of a white van backed into the rear of the business, located at 3421...
Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash
A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
vidanewspaper.com
Fatal Collision Involving Pickup Truck and Motorcyclist
On November 14, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Oxnard Boulevard and Palm Drive. Upon arrival, officers located motorcycle rider Armando Juanillo lying in the roadway. Juanillo was a young...
milkenroar.com
Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart
On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
myburbank.com
Burbank Animal Shelter Reveals New Art Murals From the Animation Guild
On Wednesday, November 16th, the Burbank Animal Shelter revealed its new murals with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The project is in partnership with the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and The Animation Guild to celebrate the Guild’s 70th anniversary. In conjunction with the murals, the shelter is offering 50% off pet adoptions through Saturday, November 26.
Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
elpaisanoonline.com
Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash
This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
Why We Should All Be Pulling Hard for Andover Native Jay Leno After Terrifying Accident
On Monday, we learned that longtime “Tonight Show” host, Boston comedy legend, and Andover native Jay Leno had been involved in an accident inside his legendary garage in Burbank, California. Leno released a statement saying he was okay, and would be back on his feet shortly. It sounds...
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Outgoing Councilmember Thanks Burbank
Thanksgiving is around the corner and I hope this year you can all enjoy safe and happy holidays together with family and friends. I would like to thank all of you as this will be my last year serving on the Burbank City Council. I am grateful for all of you who have supported me with your vote. It has been an incredible honor to have served two terms as Mayor in this city I have called home for over 30 years.
Motorcyclist struck in multi-vehicle pileup on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
Emergency crews responded to a major traffic incident involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. when a witness said a vehicle struck a motorcycle on the southbound side of the freeway near the 105 […]
Several big rigs overturned on 15, 210 freeways in Rancho Cucamonga area due to high winds
Fierce winds that whipped across Southern California toppled over several big rigs on freeways in the Inland Empire early Wednesday morning.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
westsidetoday.com
Man Arrested for Back to Back Armed Robberies of People in Their Cars
A gun and magazine clip recovered in an arrest of a Culver City armed robbery suspect last week. Photo: Culver City Police Department. Man wanted for Culver City robberies arrested by Beverly Hills police. A man was arrested last week for a series of Culver City armed robberies in which...
Two hospitalized following crash in East Long Beach
Two cars overturned in the area of Wardlow Road and Bellflower Boulevard on Monday around 12:32 p.m., police said. The post Two hospitalized following crash in East Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Remains of missing Simi Valley woman found in Antelope Valley
The ex-husband of a Simi Valley woman who went missing has been arrested in connection with her death. The remains of Rachel Castillo, 25, who was first reported missing on Thursday, were located by detectives in a remote part of the Antelope Valley on Sunday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Castillo's sister, Emily, reported her sister missing Thursday night after she arrived to their home in Simi Valley and called 911 after finding a "significant amount of blood." All of Rachel's belongings were still at home, including her phone, keys and vehicle. After authorities arrived, they quickly determined that a struggle...
myburbank.com
Developer Trades in Office Plan for SB 35 Housing Project in Rancho Area
Seven months after announcing plans to construct a workspace in Burbank’s Rancho District, the developers of 910 S Mariposa St. have proposed a housing project in its place. In March 2022, myBurbank reported that a low-density office space called Butterfly Gardens was to be built at the Rancho site. This layout would have included indoor and outdoor designs consisting of 23 small office bays plus an additional seven pods, which would have been smaller than the 23 main units.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Comments / 7