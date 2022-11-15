Thanksgiving is around the corner and I hope this year you can all enjoy safe and happy holidays together with family and friends. I would like to thank all of you as this will be my last year serving on the Burbank City Council. I am grateful for all of you who have supported me with your vote. It has been an incredible honor to have served two terms as Mayor in this city I have called home for over 30 years.

