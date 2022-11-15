ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: October 31 – November 6

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Nab Designer Handbag Thief Suspect Caught In The Act

Burbank Police arrested 36-year-old David Veliz of Canoga Park after he was caught by police burglarizing Luxmary Handbags in the Magnolia Park District Thursday morning, November 17. Police report first receiving the call around 1:40 am of a white van backed into the rear of the business, located at 3421...
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash

A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
MALIBU, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Fatal Collision Involving Pickup Truck and Motorcyclist

On November 14, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Oxnard Boulevard and Palm Drive. Upon arrival, officers located motorcycle rider Armando Juanillo lying in the roadway. Juanillo was a young...
OXNARD, CA
milkenroar.com

Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart

On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
MALIBU, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Animal Shelter Reveals New Art Murals From the Animation Guild

On Wednesday, November 16th, the Burbank Animal Shelter revealed its new murals with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The project is in partnership with the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and The Animation Guild to celebrate the Guild’s 70th anniversary. In conjunction with the murals, the shelter is offering 50% off pet adoptions through Saturday, November 26.
BURBANK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash

This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
WHITTIER, CA
myburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: Outgoing Councilmember Thanks Burbank

Thanksgiving is around the corner and I hope this year you can all enjoy safe and happy holidays together with family and friends. I would like to thank all of you as this will be my last year serving on the Burbank City Council. I am grateful for all of you who have supported me with your vote. It has been an incredible honor to have served two terms as Mayor in this city I have called home for over 30 years.
BURBANK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Remains of missing Simi Valley woman found in Antelope Valley

The ex-husband of a Simi Valley woman who went missing has been arrested in connection with her death. The remains of Rachel Castillo, 25, who was first reported missing on Thursday, were located by detectives in a remote part of the Antelope Valley on Sunday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Castillo's sister, Emily, reported her sister missing Thursday night after she arrived to their home in Simi Valley and called 911 after finding a "significant amount of blood." All of Rachel's belongings were still at home, including her phone, keys and vehicle. After authorities arrived, they quickly determined that a struggle...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
myburbank.com

Developer Trades in Office Plan for SB 35 Housing Project in Rancho Area

Seven months after announcing plans to construct a workspace in Burbank’s Rancho District, the developers of 910 S Mariposa St. have proposed a housing project in its place. In March 2022, myBurbank reported that a low-density office space called Butterfly Gardens was to be built at the Rancho site. This layout would have included indoor and outdoor designs consisting of 23 small office bays plus an additional seven pods, which would have been smaller than the 23 main units.
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy