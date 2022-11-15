Read full article on original website
James ‘Jim’ Christus
Surrounded by loved ones, Jim closed his eyes for the last time on November 16, 2022. Though diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, Jim lived a life unwavered. Traveling, watching Packers games and celebrating them with his famous touchdown dances, attending Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) events, running, Facebooking, enjoying movie Tuesdays, and loving his wife, he persisted in doing the things most meaningful to him. He’d be described as kind, funny, quirky and was looked up to as a role model by many. There are so many hilarious stories involving Jim, he had a way about him that would always bring a smile to your face. Jim did not let HD limit him in doing the things he loved, like: watching backyard wildlife, listening to music, enjoying sweets — especially donuts, and as a proud member of the Elk’s Lodge 400, participating in their bocce ball league.
Lilly Ann Westerman
Lilly Ann Westerman (nee Justman), age 83 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2022 at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum after battling lung cancer. Lilly was born on March 1, 1939, in the Town of Wayne to Herbert and Lucille Justman (nee...
Edmund John Whettam Jr.
Jan. 11, 1939 - Nov. 8, 2022. Edmund John Whettam Jr. passed away at his home with his son, Tod, at his side at the age of 83. John was born in Eagle to Edmund John Sr. and Catherine Whettam. He enjoyed softball in his younger years, but later it...
James ‘Jim’ P. Nelson
May 8, 1959 - Nov. 15, 2022. James “Jim” P. Nelson of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the age of 63. He was born in France on May 8, 1959, the son of James and Peg (nee Stevick) Nelson. On July 21, 1978, he...
Susan M. Schulteis
Susan M. Schulteis (nee Doerfert) age 72 of Hartford passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend, surrounded by the love and care of her sons and family. Susan was born October 11, 1950, in Hartford to Dolores A. (nee Werner) and Raymond F. Doerfert....
Mary Anne Yahr
Mary Anne Yahr (née Johnson) passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, two days after her 41st wedding anniversary, with her husband at her side. Mary was born to Richard Frederick Johnson and Phyllis Anne Johnson (née Wilson) on March 8, 1956. She was raised in New London, graduated from New London Senior High School in 1974 and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in December of 1977. It was in Eau Claire where, on Valentine’s Day 1975, she met the love of her life, Ronald Allen Yahr.
Edward ‘Ed’ Earl Wetzel
Edward 'Ed' Earl Wetzel, age 64 of West Bend, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. Edward was born February 21, 1958, to Marguerite A. (nee Hall) and Earl W. Wetzel. He was united in marriage to Cynthia J. Lehman at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Neosho in 1986.
John Raymond Priesgen, ‘Huntz-Z’
July 1, 1960 - Nov. 11, 2022. John Raymond Priesgen, “Huntz-Z,” age 62 of Hartford passed away following complications from a tragic tree cutting accident Friday, November 11, 2022. John was born July 1, 1960, in Hartford to Janice R. (nee Hermann) and John Joseph Priesgen. He worked...
Ralph L. Mickler
Ralph L. Mickler died Friday, November 4, 2022, at age 80. Beloved husband for 59 years of Jean (nee Mann). Dear father of Kurt (Christi) Mickler and Jodi Bartos. Loving grandfather of Jaric Bartos and Jessica Mickler. Further survived by his sister-in-law, Kathy Mickler and her two daughters, Ralph's nieces, Pamela (Shawn) Burback and Christine (Mike) Demski; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph W. Mickler: mother, Hilda K. Buschmann and brother, John R. Mickler.
Gertrude Karoline Brown
May 22, 1922 - Nov. 14, 2022. Gertrude Karoline Brown of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022 in her home at Shorehaven Tower. Gertrude was blessed with achieving 100 years of life, and now is living in her loving eternal home in heaven. Gertrude was born on...
Audrey J. Maasch
Feb. 10, 1935 - Nov. 13, 2022. Audrey J. Maasch, 87, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. Audrey Jane Ruehlow was born February 10, 1935, in Butler, daughter of Carl and Esther (nee Damrow) Ruehlow. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1953. Her favorite classes were home ec and typing. On June 27, 1953, Audrey married her sweetheart, Cyril Daley, in Okauchee. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1984. Audrey worked for the Oconomowoc School District as a teacher's assistant and librarian. She also had aspirations to become a teacher. Audrey was a dedicated foster mother for infants through Catholic Social Services for many years. On July 17, 1988, Audrey married Elroy Maasch in Ashippun. She enjoyed gardening, especially her flower beds. Audrey loved to embroider, read, and cook.
Ronald L. “Ron” Birch
Ronald L. “Ron” Birch, 84, of Jackson, passed away on November 15, 2022, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls. Ron was born on March 19, 1938, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Walter and Thyra (nee Mantor) Birch. On December 30, 1961, he was united in marriage to Karen L. Neumann in Milwaukee. Ron served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. Following his service, he was a machinist and later became a mailman for several years and advanced to working with the Postmaster in Germantown. Ron was a quiet and pleasant man. He had many interests over the years - fixing cars, bowling, dancing, being a Cub Master in Jackson, traveling and playing Crazy 8’s, a fun card game.
Margaret (Marge) Sattler Van Beckum
Dec. 27, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2022. Margaret (Marge) Sattler Van Beckum died on November 10, 2022, at Shorehaven’s Skilled Nursing Care Home in Oconomowoc. Marge was born Margaret Dorothy Sattler on December 27, 1930, to Jacob and Rose (Janschitz) Sattler in Wauwatosa. She attended Wauwatosa High School. After...
Liesel Waples
Liesel Waples passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, at Shorehaven Lutheran Homes of Oconomowoc. Liesel was born in 1934, in the small town of Wagenfeld in northern Germany. She studied textile engineering in MŸnchen Gladbach and, following graduation, sailed alone to New York City at the age of 21 to perfect her English while she worked for the JJ Newberry Company - as a buyer for textiles and clothing, and Bloomingdale’s - for the sheer glamour of it all.
Milwaukee-based Steny’s Tavern & Grill coming to City of Pewaukee
CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A well-known sports bar in Milwaukee, Steny’s Tavern & Grill, owned and operated by the Steny family, is expanding to a second location — the vacant space of the former Boomers Sports Pub and Grill, N29-W24483 Watertown Rd. in the City of Pewaukee.
Mukwonago takes home silver in slugfest
MADISON — It became plain to see as the second half transpired that whoever had the football last would leave Camp Randall Stadium with the gold ball. Kimberly is no stranger to that feeling. It got to experience it again on a frigid Friday evening in Madison. Senior running...
Going goo goo for Gaga Ball
WEST BEND — A Gaga Ball pit has opened up at a local elementary school for the second time this week, as Justin Martinez, a West Bend High senior and former Fair Park Elementary School student, built one at his elementary school alma mater. According to Martinez, who built...
Holiday Folk Fair International
After two years of being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, producers of the annual Holiday Folk Fair International announced the event will be held Fri., Nov. 18 – Sun., Nov. 20, 2022, at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis. “The International Institute of Wisconsin...
Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing
Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
Prosper scores 31, Marquette beats LIU 95-58
MILWAUKEE — Olivier-Maxence Prosper's 31 points led Marquette over LIU 95-58 on Thursday. Prosper shot 11 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Kam Jones scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three steals. David Joplin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.
