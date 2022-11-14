Read full article on original website
May Pang Said John Lennon Was Embarrassed by Joni Mitchell’s Flirtatious Behavior
Joni Mitchell was recording next door to John Lennon. She stopped by to say hello, and May Pang said she was behaving flirtatiously.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato Lead Classical Grammy Nominations
The Grammy Awards have announced their nominations for 2023 with the Metropolitan Opera leading the field in the classical categories. In the Best Opera Recording category Matthew Aucoin’s “Eurydice” was nominated alongside Terrence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut up in my Bones” and Anthony Davis’ “X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X”
Music legend Joni Mitchell confirms new album after performing live for the first time in 20 years
This will be her significant performance after she suffered a devastating brain aneurysm in 2015.
msn.com
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Grammy nominations 2023: See the full list
The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled. On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.Winners will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.You can see the full list of nominations below...Album of the Year30 – Adele Voyage – ABBAUn Verano Sin Tee –...
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
EW.com
Roberta Flack announces she has ALS, which has 'made it impossible to sing'
Grammy-winning artist Roberta Flack has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive illness commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and is unable to sing. Flack's manger Suzanne Koga announced the news Monday, saying in a statement that the neurodegenerative disorder "has made it impossible to sing and not easy...
Bruce Springsteen Dances In The Dark With ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover
The Boss is heading to 30 Rock. Bruce Springsteen is taking over NBC’s The Tonight Show with several performances over the space of a week. Promoting his new album, Only the Strong Survive, Springsteen will appear as a guest on the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show on Monday, November 14. He will debut four songs between November 14-16, with a final performance airing on the show’s Thanksgiving episode November 24. It marks the first time that the Born to Run rocker will be a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has appeared twice before, including in 2020. It comes as he prepares...
John Lennon Said The Beatles Were ‘More Intellectual’ Than the Bee Gees
John Lennon compared The Beatles and the Bee Gees before saying "the middle classes" only started listening to the Fab Four after the publication of a certain article.
thehypemagazine.com
Esteemed Recording Artist Amanda Brown Narrates a Mindful Journey of Self Discovery with New Album “From Here”
Puerto Rican/Jamaican Bronx native Amanda Brown has built a global fanbase with her inimitable vocals and passion for her craft. Coupled with her extensive touring with the industry’s finest, she’s endeared herself to millions of music lovers from every corner or the world. A former contestant on season 3 of The Voice, Amanda’s abilities were not only championed by celebrity talent but also by prominent critics at Rolling Stone, Billboard and The Los Angeles Times. Now ready to deliver her most introspective project yet, ‘From Here’ introduces fans to raw, heart-on-sleeve storytelling as she takes us on a journey of change, grief, love and transparent self-reflection. Narrating the stages of leaving behind one chapter to begin writing the next for herself, she captivates fans with a revealing and deeply personal insight into her own heartbreak and fortitude. She does so with her signature soaring vocals paired with alt. rock/pop production and indelible lyricism.
James to Release Double Album, Celebrate 40 Years with Tour
James, the Britpop alt-rockers of ’90s cult fame, are setting 40 years of classics to a new tune. Recorded with Orca 22, a 22-piece orchestra, and backed by a gospel choir, the upcoming double album will feature new versions of James’ greatest hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts from across their four decade-long career.
Bruce Springsteen, ‘Only the Strong Survive': Album Review
Bruce Springsteen's long history with other artists' material stretches back to his pre-fame bar-band days through his 2006 album We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions. And while resorting to a covers album is typically one step before "rerecording your old songs" in the career-downturn cycle (unless you're Taylor Swift), Springsteen's commitment to others' songs has always superseded the last-try commercial grasps associated with such records.
classicfm.com
When Daniel Barenboim, Yo-Yo Ma and Anne-Sophie Mutter combined to gift us achingly beautiful Beethoven
Remembering the time three living legends of classical music brought the magic of Beethoven to life, in five minutes of extraordinary musicality. On 15 November, as the extraordinary pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim turns 80 years old, we’re celebrating eight decades of the classical music giant with some of his greatest recordings throughout the day on Classic FM.
Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit
A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause. Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.
iheart.com
Max Weinberg Gets Inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame
E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Saturday. Among those taking part in the virtual ceremony were Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Sitting behind a drum kit, McCartney said, "Max, you've made it to the top!,” with Ringo adding a "peace...
thehypemagazine.com
Mariea Antoinette on New Song ‘So Amazing’
Children have been learning to read sheet music, sing, and play recorders in their performing arts classes in grade school for many years. Considering their malleability and receptiveness at that age, it grants the perfect opportunity to unlock new, unfamiliar passions and interests in young aspirational minds. When Mariea Antoinette’s music teacher brought a harpist to perform for their class, she was instantly touched by the instrument and was sold on becoming a master harp player. That is precisely what she did, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music and harp performance. She has performed for President Barack Obama, been featured with chart-topping pop and soul groups, prestigious symphonies and festivals worldwide, but most importantly, with considerations for Grammy nominations in multiple categories, the Billboard-charting Antoinette has never let the classical confines expected of the harp keep her from creating her own signature sound. She infuses her work with influences from R&B, soul, jazz, and funk to create music that reflects her personality in a way that makes the harp much hipper and cooler than it was ever intended.
See Bruce Springsteen Deliver Rousing ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on ‘Fallon’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Bruce Springsteen continued his takeover of The Tonight Show Tuesday with a performance of the soul classic “Turn Back the Hands of Time.” Armed with a massive ensemble that included strings, horns, and a quartet of backup singers, Springsteen delivered a rousing version of the 1970 hit popularized by R&B great Tyrone Davis, as well as Jimmy and David Ruffin. The track features on Springsteen’s new covers LP Only the Strong Survive. Springsteen’s three-night stand on Jimmy Fallon’s show began...
howafrica.com
Remembering Buddy Johnson, African-American Jump Blues Pianist
In the 1940s and 1950s, Woodrow Wilson “Buddy” Johnson was a popular bandleader and recording artist whose compositions and arrangements helped him to become an important figure in the transition from the big band sound to Rhythm & Blues. His numerous hit singles earned his band a permanent spot at New York’s legendary Savoy Ballroom, and he was dubbed “King of the Savoy.” Johnson wrote the lyrics and music for “Since I Fell for You,” a sweet blues song performed by his sister Ella. The song was released in 1945 and quickly became a standard that was frequently covered. Lenny Welch’s 1963 version was a smash hit nearly 20 years later.
