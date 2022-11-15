Read full article on original website
Dynamic Heat Costs
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission put out a notice warning consumers of possible spikes in natural gas prices. Commission Chairman Chris Nelson says prices have been sharply up and down……https://on.soundcloud.com/E2XCm. Nelson says they put the notice out to give people time to prepare….https://on.soundcloud.com/UMQhT. Nelson says utilities...
Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow or more through Sunday that...
SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement
While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
Juvenile Justice Committee Wraps Up
Summer study committees of the South Dakota legislature turned in their reports to the Executive Board this week. Representative Caleb Finck of Tripp was Chair of the Study Committee on Juvenile Justice and says it is a broad topic….https://on.soundcloud.com/YwvAZ. Finck says they broke into separate study groups….https://on.soundcloud.com/1k1cc. Finck...
