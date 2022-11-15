ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

Dynamic Heat Costs

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission put out a notice warning consumers of possible spikes in natural gas prices. Commission Chairman Chris Nelson says prices have been sharply up and down……https://on.soundcloud.com/E2XCm. Nelson says they put the notice out to give people time to prepare….https://on.soundcloud.com/UMQhT. Nelson says utilities...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow or more through Sunday that...
BUFFALO, NY
wnax.com

SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement

While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

Juvenile Justice Committee Wraps Up

Summer study committees of the South Dakota legislature turned in their reports to the Executive Board this week. Representative Caleb Finck of Tripp was Chair of the Study Committee on Juvenile Justice and says it is a broad topic….https://on.soundcloud.com/YwvAZ. Finck says they broke into separate study groups….https://on.soundcloud.com/1k1cc. Finck...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy