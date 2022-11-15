Jaime Munguia’s team turned down an opportunity earlier this year to fight Janibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO interim middleweight title. The winner, as it turned out, would’ve had the interim tag removed once Demetrius Andrade decided to pursue opportunities in the super middleweight division and relinquished his WBO 160-pound crown. As England’s Denzel Bentley proved last Saturday night, Alimkhanuly is more beatable than his handlers proclaimed prior to what was supposed to amount to a tune-up fight for the Kazakh southpaw in his first defense of the WBO 160-pound championship he won when he knocked out another Brit, Danny Dignum, in the second round May 21 in Las Vegas.

2 DAYS AGO