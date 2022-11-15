Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights
Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.
Boxing Scene
Greg Hardy Drops, Rocks, Decisions Hasim Rahman Jr. Over Four
Moody Theater, Austin, Texas - In a shocker, boxing newcomer Greg Hardy (2-0, 1 KO) dropped, rocked and decisioned the far more experienced Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-2, 6 KOs) All three judges scored it 39-36. Hardy accepted the fight on late notice after Rahman's original opponent, MMA legend Vitor Belfort,...
Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing big three-team trade involving Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing a three-team trade that would send Jae Crowder to an unknown team at the moment.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Welcomes Showdowns Against Vergil Ortiz, Jaron Ennis: "I'm The Best Fighter In The World"
For the better part of the past five years, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have not only protruded toward the top of the welterweight division, but they have also established themselves as arguably the two best fighters in the world. As the years quietly flew by, fans fulminated...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya on Tank-Garcia: We Bent Over Backwards; All We Need Is to Sign on Dotted Line
Oscar De La Hoya is as giddy as anyone else in the boxing world to see Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis trade punches next year. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis both announced on their social media accounts this week that they would face each other next year in Las Vegas. The exact date and venue has not yet been determined, but the 12-round bout will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds.
Derrick Lewis reportedly hospitalized, UFC Fight Night 215 headliner vs. Serghei Spivac canceled mid-event
LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 215 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled as Saturday’s card unfolded. Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) reportedly was hospitalized on the day of the event, forcing the promotion to scratch the heavyweight headliner with Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) at the UFC Apex. Word of Lewis going to the hospital first surfaced on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
stillrealtous.com
Jon Moxley On The Shield Not Being Welcome On The WWE Main Roster
This month WWE is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of The Shield’s debut on the main roster. The Shield made an immediate impact as soon as they debuted and all three members have since gone on to become top stars in the wrestling industry. Jon Moxley is the only...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Says Distractions Outside Ring Making Boxing Career Complicated
Anthony Joshua has found himself at a career crossroads. The 33-year-old former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three of his last five fights dating back to 2019. After suffering his first career defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. via stoppage and later avenging the loss by beating...
Derrick Lewis Pulled From UFC Vegas 65 Main Event Just Moments Before Main Card
UFC Vegas 65 has lost its main event just minutes before the event's main card was scheduled to go on the air. During the ESPN+ broadcast of UFC Vegas 65's prelims, it was announced that Derrick Lewis has came down with a non-Covid, non-weight cutting illness, which has caused tonight's main event bout between he and fellow top-15 heavyweight contender, Serghei Spivac to be called off.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin on Fighting Anthony Joshua: I Think I Deserve That Fight
Otto Wallin feels he is entitled to a fight with one of the heavyweight division’s biggest names. The southpaw Swede has recently been floated as a potential opponent for former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of London for the first quarter of next year. Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, mentioned Wallin as a kind of respectable rebound fight for Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing Scene
Giovanni Marquez Heads Back To Action in Conroe, Texas
Giovanni Marquez is receiving a top education in the fight game and he could not have a better teacher to learn from. Marquez will face Luis Valetin Portalatin of Puerto Rico tonight at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas, not far from his hometown of Houston. The four-round bout will be the co-main event of a El Tigre Promotions card.
MMA Fighting
Video: Rapper Twista’s bodyguard Daniel James prepares for Bellator 288 with help from D.U.S.T. Commander Dale Brown
Daniel James has tapped into many different resources it seems ahead of his Bellator 288 fight with Tyrell Fortune. James and Fortune will compete in a heavyweight main card bout on Friday’s Bellator event at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In a promotional video received by MMA Fighting, James...
Boxing Scene
Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
Boxing Scene
Munguia's Mismatch Saturday Night Lowlight Of A Disappointing, Perplexing Year For Him
Jaime Munguia’s team turned down an opportunity earlier this year to fight Janibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO interim middleweight title. The winner, as it turned out, would’ve had the interim tag removed once Demetrius Andrade decided to pursue opportunities in the super middleweight division and relinquished his WBO 160-pound crown. As England’s Denzel Bentley proved last Saturday night, Alimkhanuly is more beatable than his handlers proclaimed prior to what was supposed to amount to a tune-up fight for the Kazakh southpaw in his first defense of the WBO 160-pound championship he won when he knocked out another Brit, Danny Dignum, in the second round May 21 in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Tank Thinks This Is An Easy Fight; Same As Colbert, He's Overlooking Me
Hector Luis Garcia didn’t truly believe he would get the opportunity to challenge Gervonta Davis on January 7 until Friday morning. That’s when the WBA 130-pound champion signed his contract to face Davis in a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event that night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. As appreciative as the undefeated Dominican southpaw is to have secured this life-changing chance, Garcia cannot help but feel that Davis has underestimated him.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez Wants May Tuneup Fight, September Rematch vs. Bivol For 2023
The guessing game on how Canelo Alvarez will guide his career moving forward is over. The undisputed super middleweight champion had an uneven year in 2022, losing a unanimous decision against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May and winning a unanimous decision in a trilogy bout against archrival Gennadiy Golovkin in September.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - November 18
Pick It: TBRB #4 Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Coria (Saturday, DAZN, 7:00 PM EST) In a weekend where it almost feels like there isn’t much boxing going on, we still have the latest chapter in the saga of when will middleweight Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KO) do more than tread water.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Jaime Munguia, Gonzalo Coria - Face To Face at Final Presser
Ahead of his return to the ring one last time for the year, Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) hosted a final press conference in Guadalajara, Mexico with his opponent, Argentina’s Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs). The two warriors will clash in a 10-round middleweight fight...
Comments / 0