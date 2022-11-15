ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Future of the Family: 17-year-old Amarion is 'goofy and musically talented'

Help Amarion find his Forever Home! This 16-year-old is sweet and loves being goofy. He also plays tennis and is musically gifted and wants to be an orchestra director! Amarion needs a loving family who believes in positive reinforcement. Future of the Family: 17-year-old Amarion is ‘goofy …. Help...
BAIRD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High continues to roll and dominates Red Oak, 35-0

The Abilene High Eagles continue to roll in the playoffs. Head coach Mike Fullen’s team ran over, through, and over Red Oak to the tune of a 35-0 victory. Freshman quarterback Brayden Henry continues to impress. He found the end zone on two rushing touchdown, and running back Bam Rashaw was impressive with three scores.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High two-QB system is unique, and it’s working

The Abilene High Eagles added freshman quarterback Brayden Henry to the mix, and that addition has improved the offense. Henry and Dylan Slack are sharing the role at quarterback. Most of the time if you have two quarterbacks you don’t really have a quarterback, but that’s not the case for the Eagles.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple suspected meth dealers arrested in Abilene, victim reports sugar poured in gas tank

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Hardy Street – Criminal MischiefA report was taken for Criminal Mischief […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man accused of taking cash, vapes during armed robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of taking cash and vapes during an armed robbery has been arrested. Richard Pruitt was taken into custody Tuesday for Aggravated Robbery in connection to the incident, which happened at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Hwy 277 in March. Court documents state a suspect, later identified as […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man sentenced to 12 years for causing crash while high on meth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of causing a fatal crash while high on methamphetamine has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Marcus Torres, 32, received his 12-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to an incident, which occurred in September of 2017. Court documents state Torres was driving down […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Michael Jackson, John Wayne among suspects indicted in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine Grady […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX

