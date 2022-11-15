Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Future of the Family: 17-year-old Amarion is 'goofy and musically talented'
Help Amarion find his Forever Home! This 16-year-old is sweet and loves being goofy. He also plays tennis and is musically gifted and wants to be an orchestra director! Amarion needs a loving family who believes in positive reinforcement. Future of the Family: 17-year-old Amarion is ‘goofy …. Help...
Abilene High continues to roll and dominates Red Oak, 35-0
The Abilene High Eagles continue to roll in the playoffs. Head coach Mike Fullen’s team ran over, through, and over Red Oak to the tune of a 35-0 victory. Freshman quarterback Brayden Henry continues to impress. He found the end zone on two rushing touchdown, and running back Bam Rashaw was impressive with three scores.
Abilene High two-QB system is unique, and it’s working
The Abilene High Eagles added freshman quarterback Brayden Henry to the mix, and that addition has improved the offense. Henry and Dylan Slack are sharing the role at quarterback. Most of the time if you have two quarterbacks you don’t really have a quarterback, but that’s not the case for the Eagles.
Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
Albany overcomes slow start to claim area championship over Muenster Hornets, 56-10
The Albany Lions got the week started Thursday night in Graham. The Lions and the Muenster Hornets playing for the area championship in Class 2A division two. Albany trailed 10-7 late into the first quarter but scored right before half-time to make it 14-10. That touchdown changed the atmosphere on...
Abilene woman celebrates 102nd birthday alongside friends at senior living community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Who knows the secret to a life long and well lived? One Abilene woman who just celebrated her 102nd birthday certainly knows! Sammi got to celebrate this big birthday with her Lyndale Abilene Senior Living community. Check out these great photos shared with KTAB/KRBC by Sagora, Lyndale’s parent company: The facility […]
Hidden Gems: Abilene Drug Emporium aims to connect with customers, community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many people think of the Abilene Drug Emporium as a pharmacy, grocery, or supplement store, but did you know that Drug Emporium is also heavily involved in the community? This store is a little bit of everything, at least according to General Manager Travis Hill, but he said the focus inside […]
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
Crime Reports: Multiple suspected meth dealers arrested in Abilene, victim reports sugar poured in gas tank
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Hardy Street – Criminal MischiefA report was taken for Criminal Mischief […]
“It’s a passion for me, I felt like it was a calling for me”: Jim Ned’s Matt Fanning is the ATFCU Coach of the Week
We are focused on the men and women who coach our athletes in the Big Country. Over in Tuscola, Matt Fanning came to Jim Ned as an assistant in 2017 and became the head football coach in 2018. The wins came to Jim Ned not long after his arrival. People...
Abilene man accused of taking cash, vapes during armed robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of taking cash and vapes during an armed robbery has been arrested. Richard Pruitt was taken into custody Tuesday for Aggravated Robbery in connection to the incident, which happened at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Hwy 277 in March. Court documents state a suspect, later identified as […]
Crime Reports: Drunk driver pulled over for going 83 MPH in 45 MPH zone in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Hindering Secured CreditorsA report was taken for […]
Abilene man sentenced to 12 years for causing crash while high on meth
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of causing a fatal crash while high on methamphetamine has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Marcus Torres, 32, received his 12-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to an incident, which occurred in September of 2017. Court documents state Torres was driving down […]
Report: Abilene man arrested wearing cat shirt after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested while wearing a cat shirt after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog. Kenneth Hinkle was arrested Tuesday for Cruelty to Non Livestock Animals in connection to the incident, which happened on the 2000 block of Collins Avenue. An arrest report states Hinkle told detectives he […]
Grand Jury List: Michael Jackson, John Wayne among suspects indicted in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine Grady […]
