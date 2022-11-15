ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, MS

Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,

Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny.

Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office believe that Rutledge met her victim online in August and told him she needed a place to stay.

The victim then reportedly allowed Rutledge to stay overnight. When he awoke during the night, he found several items missing, including guns and a laptop computer.

Rutledge was arrested by Prentiss County deputies last week. Her bond was set at $20,000.00.

The case has been presented to the Prentiss County Grand Jury.

Jason S
4d ago

and this is sad. cause there are good people left in this world that could use a place to stay for a night. ( one bad person can make everyone look bad ) God help us all.

Denise Mcdonald
4d ago

I let people stay with me every time they stole from me if they needed anything I would try to help them I bought food to feed them.they didn't have to still my stuff

peace keeper
4d ago

What a shame who's to blame him or her? He meets her on the internet and invites her to his home to spend the night seems strange to me. But that's my own opinion.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

