WFAE

Animatronic bears won't return to uptown Charlotte this year, Bank of America says

A beloved 18-piece animatronic bear orchestra will stay in hibernation this winter after Bank of America declined to renew their Christmastime contract for Founders Hall. The Leonard Bearstein orchestra, named for its four foot furry conductor, has grown into a holiday tradition. The bears have charmed and confused people in uptown Charlotte, delighting and perhaps frightening thousands of children since debuting in Founders Hall in December 1999. They performed a medley of Christmas tunes every hour on the hour.
Charlotte Talks and WFAE’s EQUALibrium present a public conversation on disability awareness and accessibility in Charlotte

What does it mean to live in an accessible city? What would that look like, and does Charlotte fit the bill?. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a civil rights law that ensures people with disabilities have equal opportunities (accessibility) as everyone else. However, lack of public transportation, sidewalks and digital inequities can cause a person with a disability not to meet their needs or access to employment.
Atrium and Novant competing over women's health

Atrium Health has announced it's planning to open a new health center in South Park, and it's geared toward women's health. The move comes just two years after Charlotte's other large health system, Novant Health, opened its own women's health center, also in South Park. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
Can an app make Charlotte's streets safer?

Three voices blared simultaneously through my car’s speakers Monday morning in South End: One was my GPS directing me toward Krispy Kreme. Another was Taylor Swift and her new “Midnights” album. The third was the City of Charlotte’s new TravelSafely app. The city launched a test...
Homes in Charlotte sell a bit more slowly, but prices stay high

House hunters in Charlotte might be in for a bit of a break when it comes to finding a home, but prices are still at record highs. Charlotte homes sat on the market for an average of 27 days before selling in October. That’s 10 days longer than during the same month last year, meaning buyers have a bit more time to consider their options.
