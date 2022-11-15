Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
New York's first Black Latina-owned movie theater is ready to grow, owner says
Stuart Cinema & Cafe owner Emelyn Stuart is a solution-oriented person. If there's a problem, she says there has to be a way to fix it. That's what led her to start the first Black Latina-owned movie theater in New York – and why she's now preparing to build a multiplex in another location.
Q&A: Charlotte rapper Reuben Vincent on becoming your own idol
Many artists and rappers talk about what it takes to get their big break, but few put in the work, and even fewer get the opportunity to make their dreams a reality. Or as they say on TikTok, “I just needed the platform… I had the plan.”. For...
Roslyn Singleton, Charlotte woman whose cancer battle went viral, dies at age 39
Roslyn Singleton, whose battle with cancer went viral nearly two years ago, has died, according to her husband, Ray Singleton. She was 39. "Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be," he wrote on Instagram. "This road ahead is going to...
Animatronic bears won't return to uptown Charlotte this year, Bank of America says
A beloved 18-piece animatronic bear orchestra will stay in hibernation this winter after Bank of America declined to renew their Christmastime contract for Founders Hall. The Leonard Bearstein orchestra, named for its four foot furry conductor, has grown into a holiday tradition. The bears have charmed and confused people in uptown Charlotte, delighting and perhaps frightening thousands of children since debuting in Founders Hall in December 1999. They performed a medley of Christmas tunes every hour on the hour.
Charlotte Talks and WFAE’s EQUALibrium present a public conversation on disability awareness and accessibility in Charlotte
What does it mean to live in an accessible city? What would that look like, and does Charlotte fit the bill?. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a civil rights law that ensures people with disabilities have equal opportunities (accessibility) as everyone else. However, lack of public transportation, sidewalks and digital inequities can cause a person with a disability not to meet their needs or access to employment.
Local News Roundup: A local graduate among those killed at UVA, Tepper and Rock Hill come to an agreement, Juneteenth officially a holiday in Charlotte
The shooting at the University of Virginia hits the Charlotte area as one of the victims, Devin Chandler, was a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius. Chandler was a member of the UVA football team, and his former high school team plans to wear decals on their helmets for the rest of the season.
Atrium and Novant competing over women's health
Atrium Health has announced it's planning to open a new health center in South Park, and it's geared toward women's health. The move comes just two years after Charlotte's other large health system, Novant Health, opened its own women's health center, also in South Park. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
College athletes in Mecklenburg County grind their way into endorsement deals
About 2,100 athletes compete for four universities in Mecklenburg County, and much of what they eat, when they wake up, what they wear to practice, and when they exercise is decided by somebody else. But they’re 17 months into a new world of endorsement deals allowed by the NCAA, and now they get to tell their own story.
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
Can an app make Charlotte's streets safer?
Three voices blared simultaneously through my car’s speakers Monday morning in South End: One was my GPS directing me toward Krispy Kreme. Another was Taylor Swift and her new “Midnights” album. The third was the City of Charlotte’s new TravelSafely app. The city launched a test...
Homes in Charlotte sell a bit more slowly, but prices stay high
House hunters in Charlotte might be in for a bit of a break when it comes to finding a home, but prices are still at record highs. Charlotte homes sat on the market for an average of 27 days before selling in October. That’s 10 days longer than during the same month last year, meaning buyers have a bit more time to consider their options.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says transit can be about more than buses, trains
Voters approved three major bond packages from the city of Charlotte in last week’s midterm elections, and transportation projects will be some of the main beneficiaries. Of the $226 million in bonds, $146.2 million will go to transportation infrastructure. Mayor Vi Lyles joined Charlotte Talks Wednesday morning for her...
