IGN
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Featurette
Join executive producer Kevin Feige, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), and writer/director James Gunn for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in this new featurette. Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy...
IGN
Ryan Reynolds Wrote a 'Full Deadpool Christmas Movie' That Has Yet to Be Made
Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he, along with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, wrote a "full Deadpool Christmas movie" that has yet to be made. As reported by THR, Reynolds was speaking to Big Issue about his new Christmas movie with Will Ferrell called Spirited and he shared some extra holiday cheer by teasing that a completed screenplay of a Deadpool Christmas movie exists. Unfortunately, it got "lost in the shuffle" when Disney acquired Fox.
IGN
Norman Reedus' Proposed Ending For The Walking Dead Is Grim
Walkers have ravaged the screens of fans for over a decade now, but now, the Walking Dead is finally coming to a close. Well, kinda. On Nov. 20, the original series of The Walking Dead will air its season finale. The episode, the 24th installment in season 11, will ultimately conclude the storyline that started with Rick Grimes waking up in a hospital in Atlanta. After numerous twists and surprise deaths, the finale of The Walking Dead has a lot to conclude. In a recent feature for Entertainment Weekly, the cast of the show explained how they would want to see their characters treated in the final episode.
IGN
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC- First 30 minutes
We got early access to test the PC port of the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We tested the game on Intel NUC 13 Extreme powered by Intel 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900K CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.
IGN
Steven Spielberg to Direct Bullitt Reboot Starring Bradley Cooper
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is taking on Bullitt. Spielberg is making a new original feature that’s based on the character of Frank Bullitt – the San Francisco cop famously played by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 film. According to Deadline, the picture will star Bradley Cooper as...
IGN
Mythic Quest Season 3 - Exclusive "You're Gonna Die Here" Clip
We have an exclusive clip from episode 3 of Mythic Quest's third season. In episode 3, titled "Crushing It," David uses exciting news about MQ to make Ian jealous. Poppy, Rachel, and Jo go to brunch. Check out "Crushing It" on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
IGN
Elon Musk Amps Up "Hardcore Twitter 2.0" As Employees Resign - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
There’s a lot going on over on Twitter, with a lot of Twitter employees not being on board with what Elon Musk is dubbing ‘hardcore Twitter 2.0.’ Twitter employees are locked out of Twitter HQ, as Elon and his leadership are scared some of their employees might sabotage the company from the inside. What’s going to happen with #Twitter is the major question on everyone’s mind, and is #ElonMusk making good decisions for the company? And what are the possible Twitter alternatives for Twitter users? Also in the news, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean’s final episodes release date, and Wakanda Forever asserts dominance at the box office.
IGN
Sonic Co-Creator, Yuji Naka, Arrested - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. Embracer Group has announced that Borderlands developer Gearbox now owns the Risk of Rain franchise. Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet....
IGN
Escape From New York Reboot Coming From Scream Directors
The team behind Paramount's successful Scream reboot are reportedly targeting another dormant franchise: John Carpenter's Escape From New York. Deadline reports that Radio Silence, which consists of filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villelle. Carpenter will serve as the film's executive producer. No word on the reboot's approach, nor...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
IGN
Inside - Official Trailer
Inside tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.
IGN
The Fifteenth Doctor's Companion Has Been Revealed
Millie Gibson is Doctor Who's newest companion. Gibson will play Ruby Sunday, joining Ncuti Gatwa in the fifteenth generation of Doctor Who. The announcement was made live on BBC Children in Need on Friday. Gibson, who is currently 18-years-old, is best known for her role on Coronation Street as Kellie...
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Ironheart Was Too Much of a Good Thing | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Wakanda Forever establishes tech genius Riri Williams as an important hero to watch in the MCU, but her role in the story starts to feel more like secret Ironheart homework as the movie goes…
IGN
Chris Hemsworth is Taking a Break From Acting Following Alzheimer's Revelation
Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth is taking a break from acting. A recent episode of Limitless revealed that Hemsworth is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer’s disease. “It’s not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication,” he said. “Ten years ago, I think it was more...
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - Berserker Fight: Bodvar the Fierce & Starolfr the Troublesome
This video shows you how to defeat the berserkers Bodvar the Fierce & Starolfr the Troublesome in Svartalfheim. These Berserker fights are one of God of War: Ragnarok's endgame activities, we recommend not watching this video until you've completed the main story.
IGN
How to Upgrade the Blades of Chaos (Chaos Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.
IGN
Sonic the Hedgehog Co-Creator Reportedly Arrested for Insider Trading
Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. As reported by IGN Japan, Naka was arrested by the Special Investigation Department of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office alongside two other former Square Enix employees. He...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Has a Side Quest That Is as Beautiful Tribute to a Developer Who Passed Away
Spoilers for a side quest in God of War Ragnarok are ahead!. God of War Ragnarok has a sidequest that is a beautiful tribute to Jake Snipes, a gameplay programmer at Santa Monica Studio that passed away in 2020. The side quest in question is called Across the Realms, and...
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
