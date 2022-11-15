Read full article on original website
PlayStation Black Friday Deal: Save 30% Off the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset
Another outstanding PlayStation Black Friday deal has come early for those of you lucky enough to own a PS5 console. Amazon has the PS5 Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset starting at $69. That's 30% off the MSRP of $99.99 and the lowest price we've seen, ever. Because this is a Sony manufacturer's discount, you'll find this deal at other vendors, and it's highly unlikely the price will go down further on Black Friday.
Organs Please - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
In Organs Please, you will oversee the Factory – constructing components for the Ark and managing employees. Your job is to make sure the Ark is completed in time, while balancing the various (deadly) requests of several factions vying for power, and recycling incompetent workers to use their body parts as resources. Organs Please is available now on Steam Early Access.
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - All 32 Ominous Stake Locations
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have Ominous Stakes planted all over the Paldea region for players to find, collect and unlock what is behind these mysterious vault Doors. Here are all the Ominous Stake Locations in Paldea and the Shrine locations. 00:00:05 - Purple Ominous Stake Locations. 00:02:18 - Yellow Ominous...
Ova Magica - Official Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview Showcase
Ova Magica is an upcoming game that blends JRPG, farming, and monster-taming genres with life-sim elements. Explore the colorful world of Clover Town, check out gameplay, meet adorable creatures and see how they help you with farming activities and combat in this trailer for the game. Ova Magica will be...
Higan: Eruthyll - Official Pre-Registration Trailer
Higan: Eruthyll is an all-new free-to-play mobile 3D real-time strategy RPG with a slick animated art style coming soon. Higan: Eruthyll is set in a world where magic and technology have fused, and it falls upon the player to assemble a powerful team capable of rising to stop the forces of evil in battle. Higan: Eruthyll is available for pre-registration coming soon to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Sonic the Hedgehog Co-Creator Reportedly Arrested for Insider Trading
Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. As reported by IGN Japan, Naka was arrested by the Special Investigation Department of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office alongside two other former Square Enix employees. He...
First Look at the Splinter Cell Remake - IGN Daily Fix
Splinter Cell fans today got an unexpected glimpse at the game’s upcoming remake. A new Legacy of Kain game is looking likely after Embracer Group received 100,000 responses to its recent survey asking fans if they wanted more from the franchise. Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet....
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
Sci-Fi Action RPG Cygnus Enterprises Takes Players to a Vibrant Future
Have you ever wondered what you’d get if you mixed a top-down version of Destiny 2 with Diablo, sprinkled in some SimCity, a little Tropico 6, then finished with a touch of Fallout Shelter? If so, you’re not alone. Team Miaozi, a diverse group of PC gaming industry veterans from 15 different countries, is made up of key members from teams responsible for games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Age of Wonders 3, the Far Cry series, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more. Founded in 2019, Team Miaozi has spent the last three years developing the upcoming game Cygnus Enterprises. This single-player sci-fi game combines action-RPG elements with small-scale city management, all set in a distant future with striking visuals and vibrant colors, creating a world ripe for exploration.
Norco - Official Xbox Release Trailer
Norco is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Check out the latest trailer for this Southern Gothic narrative adventure game, where you search for your missing brother in the aftermath of their mother’s death in a gritty, dystopian version of South Louisiana.
Once Human - Official Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show Preview 2023
Check out the latest trailer for Once Human, coming to PC. Once Human is a multiplayer open-world survival game set in a strange, post-apocalyptic future. Unite with friends to fight monstrous enemies, uncover secret plots, compete for resources, and build your own territory. Once, you were merely human. Now, you have the power to remake the world.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
Wobbledogs - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Wobbledogs is a 3D pet simulation where you raise your own personal hive of rapidly mutating dogs, physically simulated all the way down to their guts! It’s a casual and chill sandbox experience for players of all ages who want to care for their very own virtual pets in a surprising, unique, and stress-free environment. Wobbledogs is available now for Nintendo Switch.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
Surviving The Abyss - Official Announcement Trailer
Get a look at the creepy underwater world of Surviving The Abyss in this announcement trailer for the upcoming base-building survival game. In Surviving The Abyss, you build and maintain a self-sustaining science lab at the bottom of the sea, managing the needs of their inhabitants, including their dread from the unseen horrors that lurk in the darkness.
5 Silk Comics to Check Out Before Silk: Spider Society
The Spider-Verse is expanding! In news that was first hinted at last year, Amazon has confirmed that they will be working with Sony to bring the studio's expansive catalog of licensed Spider-Man characters to the small screen. With over 900 to pull from, they're spoiled for choice. And they've revealed that their first project will focus on a fan favorite new addition to the Marvel Universe: Cindy Moon.
The Callisto Protocol's Glen Schofield Reveals Cover Art Inspiration
As part of The Callisto Protocol Mastering Horror roudtable, Striking Distance Studios' Glen Schofield reveals the inspiration for The Callisto Protocol's cover art. Presented by The Callisto Protocol. Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on December 2nd, 2022.
7 Reasons To Return To Pokémon with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
New open-world exploration, undiscovered creatures to capture, and fresh trainers to defeat! Here are 7 reasons why the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet provides a great opportunity to dive back into the game franchise. Sponsored by Nintendo UK.
7 Things to Do First - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gives you a whole new region to explore, and as soon as you step outside, all of Paldea is your Cloyster. But, there are definitely a few things you should consider - especially if you want to make exploring the most rewarding and fun it can be. Here’s everything you need to do first in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet with plenty of tips to help you along (without spoiling the whole game).
