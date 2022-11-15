ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix open house details statewide electric vehicle charging plan

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcNN5_0jBM2Ql600

The Arizona Department of Transportation is conducting an open house Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Phoenix to share details of its plan to develop a network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations along interstate highways in the state.

The meeting is one of several public sessions throughout Arizona to inform residents and seek information and ideas from the public about which additional highways throughout the state should be added to the ADOT electric vehicle charging station network.

The meeting is scheduled 5-7 p.m. in the Gateway Community College ingegratied education building, 108 N. 40th St. in Phoenix.

There will be no formal presentation, but a recorded program with study details will be shown throughout the meeting, and study team members will provide information and answer questions.

For more: AZDOT.gov/EVPlan .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy