Phoenix open house details statewide electric vehicle charging plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation is conducting an open house Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Phoenix to share details of its plan to develop a network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations along interstate highways in the state.

The meeting is one of several public sessions throughout Arizona to inform residents and seek information and ideas from the public about which additional highways throughout the state should be added to the ADOT electric vehicle charging station network.

The meeting is scheduled 5-7 p.m. in the Gateway Community College ingegratied education building, 108 N. 40th St. in Phoenix.

There will be no formal presentation, but a recorded program with study details will be shown throughout the meeting, and study team members will provide information and answer questions.

For more: AZDOT.gov/EVPlan .