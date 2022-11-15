Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's White House blocked government websites aimed at helping Americans vote, fighting human trafficking, easing homelessness, and stopping fraud, federal records show
Records obtained by Insider through the Freedom of Information Act indicate Trump's White House regularly stopped its own agencies from creating new .gov websites.
Michigan's rural Democrats want a seat at their party's table | Opinion
Cathy Albro has a difficult job: As the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party's Rural Caucus, it falls on Albro and the caucus' vice-chairs to convince the state's Democratic establishment that the counties and candidates in her caucus ― places Republicans routinely win by 20 and 30 points ― deserve more: a place in the state party's strategy, with the investment to back it up, and more attention from the new Democratic legislative majority in Lansing. ...
COP27 makes historic agreement but fails to call for emission reductions
Some celebrated the summit's decision, while others argued that more change was needed.
Comments / 0