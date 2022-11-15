Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Related
WWMTCw
Milk tanker slides off road in Zeeland Township, deputies say
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A milk tanker slid off the road into a ditch at the 55-mile marker of eastbound I-196 Saturday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The tanker slid off in the construction zone and blocked the only open lane of the roadway, deputies said.
WWMTCw
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
WWMTCw
20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
WWMTCw
Four suspects arrested after Kalamazoo burglary
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four suspects were arrested Saturday around 2 a.m. after breaking into a business near South Burdick Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A K-9 track was conducted which led officers to a home near the business, officers said. Officers surrounded the home where...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of traffic camera scam, targeting emails
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety encouraged residents to beware of a recent scam that targets emails. The scam asks residents to pay their parking ticket, saying a traffic violation was recorded on a traffic light, police said Wednesday. Drive safe: Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in...
WWMTCw
Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
WWMTCw
Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
WWMTCw
Slippery roads cause Thursday morning semi-truck crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An Amazon semi-truck slid off the road due to slippery weather conditions Thursday, according to Van Buren County deputies. The crash happened near eastbound I-94 at M-51 near exit 56 in Van Buren County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Weather: Heavy lake effect...
WWMTCw
Man facing up to life in prison for fatal shooting of WMU student, unborn child
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man accused of killing a Western Michigan University student and shooting two others near a I-94 park-and-ride appeared in court Friday. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, was arraigned on 17 counts in the fatal shooting, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.
WWMTCw
Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority warns against space heater & power strip use
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority has a cold weather reminder for residents. Residents should not plug space heaters into power strips or extension cords, the dispatch announced Thursday. Space heaters should directly be plugged into a wall outlet, the dispatch said. Power strips are...
WWMTCw
Grant residents can use water, Newaygo County says
GRANT, Mich. — Residents who live in the City of Grant can now use water as the water supply situation has now been resolved, Newaygo County Emergency Services announced Friday. At 4 a.m. a transfer switch between the utility feed and diesel generator malfunctioned causing damage to the system,...
WWMTCw
West Michiganders dig out from lake effect snow
KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Kalamazoo area residents continued to dig out from more lake effect snow that blanketed West Michigan Friday. The whiteout conditions led to dozens of slide offs, crashes and injuries across Kalamazoo County. A 20-plus vehicle pileup resulted in several injuries which closed U.S. 131 southbound on...
WWMTCw
Lake effect snow blankets some parts of West Michigan, dusts others
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many residents woke up to a fresh coating of lake effect snow. This on the immediate heels of more than a foot of hyperlocal, lake effect snow in Berrien county Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, 2022. Buchanan 13.1 inches. Niles 11.3 inches. Sumnerville 9.0 inches. Berrien Springs 8.5...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo armed drug dealer sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the third time in four years, a 23-year-old has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. Treshawn Kalian Bible, known to law enforcement as a member of the "Belmont Gangsters," in Kalamazoo, was sentenced to...
WWMTCw
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
WWMTCw
Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
WWMTCw
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
WWMTCw
West Michigan colleges cancel classes due to winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Colleges and universities in West Michigan canceled classes and closed its buildings early Friday due to heavy snow and a winter storm. Western Michigan University sent an alert, telling students and faculty that the university will close starting at 4 p.m. Many other colleges in the...
WWMTCw
New Christmas musical makes world premiere in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A never-before-seen musical with a Christmas theme is staging its world premiere in Kalamazoo. "A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett" is a brand new musical variety show that opens at the Farmer's Alley Theatre in downtown Kalamazoo Friday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening...
Comments / 0