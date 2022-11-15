Read full article on original website
Jenay Nay
4d ago
40 times, 7 yeas 2 girls…WHERE WERE THE PARENTS/ADULTS in the girls lives!?!? They need to answer to someone!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Cincinnati Herald
$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen
A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris Jr. during a brief hearing last week.
Fox 19
Adams County prosecutor calls on state authorities to investigate 7-year-old’s alleged rape
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Adams County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Attorney General Special Prosecutions Section to handle the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl. Back on Sept. 24, Nicole and Darrel Francis say they took...
WKRC
Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers. Gunn was said to be...
41-year-old man killed in Roselawn shooting
Around 4:40 a.m., police responded to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive for reports of a person shot.
wvxu.org
44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County
After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
WKRC
Deceased man charged with woman's 1978 murder, linked to 3 others
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 44 years later, a prosecutor has charged the man who allegedly raped and murdered a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student. A Hamilton County grand jury posthumously indicted Ralph Howell in Cheryl Thompson's 1978 rape and murder, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. "Law enforcement...
Students aboard school bus dial 9-1-1, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
HUBER HEIGHTS — Students aboard a bus for Pathway School of Discovery ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school this week when one of the riders dialed 9-1-1, and another texted 9-1-1, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. The driver pulled over...
Mom changes plea to guilty in death of daughter, 12, found in their Xenia home in June
XENIA — The 43-year-old mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis will learn her fate in December after she decided to a plea agreement in the investigation of the child’s death. A Dec. 21 hearing has been scheduled for Mary Artis on two felony counts of endangering children, according to...
WKRC
Fentanyl intercepted, local network aims to prevent drug overdoses in the area
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Several kilos of fentanyl were intercepted before they reached their destination in Hamilton County on Friday. Having fewer drugs on the street is a good thing, but it comes with a deadly symptom. The numbers show that there is usually an increase in drug overdoses.
Fox 19
Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Saturday morning, police said. Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found Thomas Duncan, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers say they attempted...
Fox 19
Prosecutor’s office to make announcement in cold-case murder of UC student
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will hold a press conference Thursday on a decades-old cold case involving a University of Cincinnati student. The suspect in the case is identified in multiple murders, the prosecutor’s office tells FOX19. The press conference will be at 1...
WKRC
Police arrest suspect in East Price Hill homicide
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting last month in East Price Hill. Anthony Jamison, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street in the early morning hours of October 23. On Nov. 16,...
WKRC
Missing 8-year-old Cincinnati boy found safe
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati police say a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Allen Hinton left his home on Winneste Avenue in Winton Terrace at 4 p.m. and was supposed to return at 8 p.m. Thursday after he went to the Kroger on Kenard Avenue with a friend. He...
WKRC
Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
WKRC
Suspect in custody after Fairfield shooting injures 1
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after Fairfield Police found a man who was found shot at an apartment complex. Police were called to the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive just before 9 a.m. The victim, 22-year-old Juan Vegas, was shot in the apartment's parking lot. The victim...
Fox 19
Lockdown at Fairfield schools lifted after nearby shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot at an apartment complex in Fairfield Friday morning, police say. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Fairfield Police Department Maj. Rebecca Ervin said. Maj....
Kentucky man arrested after allegedly posting abuse of 2-year-old on Snapchat
Kentucky man has been charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old after allegedly posting a video on Snapchat.
wtae.com
Bodycam video shows moments passengers, police take down man with boxcutter on flight
Body camera video has been released, giving new details on what happened on board a plane leaving Cincinnati headed for Tampa that was diverted after a passenger boarded with a box cutter. The body camera video from Atlanta police shows the moments police and passengers take down a suspect from...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures two men stealing Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati police are searching for two men seen stealing a Bengals banner stolen from Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati police posted surveillance video from that night showing two men walking into the Paycor Stadium parking garage and stealing the 20-foot-by-8-foot banner, and running away with it. Police are asking anyone with information...
Fox 19
15 guns, fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash. Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 7