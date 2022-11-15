ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jenay Nay
4d ago

40 times, 7 yeas 2 girls…WHERE WERE THE PARENTS/ADULTS in the girls lives!?!? They need to answer to someone!

Cincinnati Herald

$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen

A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris Jr. during a brief hearing last week.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers. Gunn was said to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County

After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Deceased man charged with woman's 1978 murder, linked to 3 others

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 44 years later, a prosecutor has charged the man who allegedly raped and murdered a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student. A Hamilton County grand jury posthumously indicted Ralph Howell in Cheryl Thompson's 1978 rape and murder, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. "Law enforcement...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Saturday morning, police said. Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found Thomas Duncan, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers say they attempted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police arrest suspect in East Price Hill homicide

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting last month in East Price Hill. Anthony Jamison, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street in the early morning hours of October 23. On Nov. 16,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Missing 8-year-old Cincinnati boy found safe

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati police say a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Allen Hinton left his home on Winneste Avenue in Winton Terrace at 4 p.m. and was supposed to return at 8 p.m. Thursday after he went to the Kroger on Kenard Avenue with a friend. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect in custody after Fairfield shooting injures 1

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after Fairfield Police found a man who was found shot at an apartment complex. Police were called to the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive just before 9 a.m. The victim, 22-year-old Juan Vegas, was shot in the apartment's parking lot. The victim...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Lockdown at Fairfield schools lifted after nearby shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot at an apartment complex in Fairfield Friday morning, police say. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Fairfield Police Department Maj. Rebecca Ervin said. Maj....
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

15 guns, fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash. Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

