ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US

When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Do You Remember This Old Wildwood Ride?

If you grew up coming to the Jersey shore and riding the rides on the boardwalk, then you know as well as I do that rides come and go every few years. Where do they end up, though? The folks from the Wildwood Video Archive went out a few weeks ago to track down the whereabouts of one ride that was pretty popular among the collection on Morey's Piers that served multiple themes while stationed on the Wildwood boards.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Cape May, NJ Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie, and It’s About Time

If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming

Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023. The service will fly twice weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lite 96.9 WFPG

How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business

Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy