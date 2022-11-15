Read full article on original website
Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride
Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
Do You Remember This Old Wildwood Ride?
If you grew up coming to the Jersey shore and riding the rides on the boardwalk, then you know as well as I do that rides come and go every few years. Where do they end up, though? The folks from the Wildwood Video Archive went out a few weeks ago to track down the whereabouts of one ride that was pretty popular among the collection on Morey's Piers that served multiple themes while stationed on the Wildwood boards.
Cape May, NJ Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie, and It’s About Time
If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Erects its First-Ever Christmas Tree!
There's a big ol' gorgeous Christmas tree on the North Beach end of Atlantic City boardwalk to enjoy for the first time ever. That's right. The Atlantic City boardwalk has reportedly never ever had a real Christmas tree up in its 152-year history. But that all changed Monday with the...
Galloway Twp., NJ Police Reach Out to Community Through Coffee
Galloway Township Police are inviting residents to get to know those who serve and protect their community over a cup of coffee. I was on my usual morning latte run when I ran into Officer Jorgensen at Starbucks on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway. He was just setting up for...
Somers Point Police Looking For the Guy on His Phone Too Much
Somers Point Police requested help Thursday identifying the man who spends way too much time on his phone. Well, that's not exactly the way Somers Point Police worded it, but anyone looking at this guy's surveillance photos can tell he has a major phone addiction. What the police actually said...
Ocean City Beach 2023 Tag Sales Begin: What to Know
Here's a warm thought for a cold weekend ahead. 2023 Ocean City seasonal beach tags go on sale this Saturday. As always, if you buy your seasonal beach tags in the pre-season, you will save money over the in-season price. What's new this year is a beach tag price increase.
The Stupid/Accurate Reason This Attraction Was Named NJ’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Tourist traps. Every state has them, including New Jersey. You know, those places that are built for the sole purpose of getting people from out of town to part ways with their hard-earned money as they spend their hard-earned money just being out of town. Those places where if you...
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023. The service will fly twice weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St....
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track
Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
TidalWave Country Music Festival Returning to Atlantic City
After a very successful three days and nights this past summer, the producers of the TidalWave Music Festival are returning to the Atlantic City Beach in the summer of 2023. The announced dates for the event are August 11 - 13, 2023. As of yet, no artists have been announced...
Pink Bringing New Tour to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA in 2023
All we can say is, 'IT'S ABOUT TIME!' P!nk is BACK, baby, and she's coming to Philadelphia in 2023 on her biggest tour yet. It's been over four years since P!nk last performed in Philly. Whether you've seen her live in concert before or one of her performances on television,...
Bart Blatstein Making Major Atlantic City Announcement On 11/21/22
We have confirmed that developer Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments is poised to make a major Atlantic City development announcement, this Monday, November 21, 2022. Blatstein is the owner of Showboat Atlantic City. We can reveal at this time that Blatstein will announce “plans to develop a large-scale residential...
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Look For Two Bearded Men
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men caught on surveillance camera on November 11. Police aren't saying that the men are suspects in anything, only that they want to identify the men in reference to an ongoing investigation. If you can help the...
Same House Twice: Cape May, NJ, Police Search For Burglary Suspect
Authorities in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect. The Cape May Police Department says the burglary occurred on Sunset Boulevard in West Cape May during the early morning hours on November 10th. According to authorities, the suspect gained access through a rear door using...
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
