Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Bahamian Government Instructed Sam Bankman-Fried to Hack FTX
On November 11, FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. The co-founders and top executives of FTX, had borrowed $1.6 billion from Alameda. According to court documents filed on Thursday, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX claims the government of the Bahamas ordered unlawful access to the firm’s systems so that assets could be taken out after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.
thenewscrypto.com
CEO and Founder of Coinbase Bullish Despite Rival FTX Fall
Coinbase CEO Armstrong referred FTX former CEO as “one bad actor.”. The head of Coinbase has also called for clearer regulations. CEO and founder of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, has spoken out about the cryptocurrency market’s current collapse. When asked about his feelings about the current crypto landscape, Coinbase’s CEO made it obvious that he is still positive despite the recent collapse of his competitor exchange, FTX.
thenewscrypto.com
Investment Firm ‘Man Group’ To Start Crypto Hedge Fund
As per sources the new hedge fund may be ready by the year’s end. Man Group managed $138.4 billion in assets at the end of September. Despite the massive fall of FTX earlier this month. London-based investment firm Man Group Plc is planning to start a cryptocurrency hedge fund.
thenewscrypto.com
Web3 Investment Firm DWF Funded $10M to Expand TON Ecosystem
TON foundation and DWF partnership would increase the circulation of TONcoin. DWF Labs pledges to aid $10 million to expand the TON ecosystem. Recently, The Open Network “TON foundation” announced an update to their @wallet bot on Telegram. Following that, Global leading digital assets market maker and web3 investment firm DWF labs joined hands with the TON foundation. This collaboration would help DWF to enable support to The Open Network’s investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing.
thenewscrypto.com
Former FTX CEO Reportedly Pocketed $300M From 2021 Funding
The report specifies that the money was raised in October 2021. Current CEO John Ray has raised doubts about FTX’s financials. According to the WSJ, FTX’s ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried personally pocketed $300 million from the company’s 2021 investment round. A sum of $420 million was raised in this round, giving the platform a healthy financial footing. The report specifies that the money was raised in October 2021 from a large number of investors.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Lender Vauld Eyeing Merger Post $10M Exposure to FTX
Vauld relied heavily on FTX to process transactions for its users. It said that if the transaction falls through, they would investigate alternative options. According to recent reports, Vauld, a major crypto lender in Asia, has funds locked in the defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Vauld authorities have been trapped with almost no cash as a result of the continuing FTX problem. Despite the exposure being worth an estimated $10 million.
thenewscrypto.com
Ripple Seeking Regulatory Approval in the Republic of Ireland
Ripple has plans to apply for an electronic money license once it secures a VASP license. Ripple has shifted its attention to countries outside of the US. Recently, it was announced that XRP token issuer Ripple Labs is applying for permission from Irish regulators to join the European market. Ripple has plans to apply for an electronic money license once it secures a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license.
thenewscrypto.com
Tether to Transfer $1B USDT From Solana to Ethereum Network
From its all-time high of $256, it has dropped 95 percent to its current price of $12.96. Solana has taken a significant hit post the FTX fall. To move USDT from the Solana blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain, stablecoin issuer Tether has launched a $1 billion chain swap. The news comes as Solana, which was among the top 5 largest cryptocurrencies by market size only weeks ago, struggles in the wake of the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Binance Suspends Solana USDC and USDT Deposits
The major cause was the talk regarding Alameda contemplating the sale of its SOL assets. This comes after crypto.com blocked USDC and USDT withdrawals and deposits for SOL. Temporarily, Binance has stopped accepting deposits of USDC (SOL) and USDT (SOL) from users. This comes after crypto.com blocked USDC and USDT withdrawals and deposits for Solana. Crypto.com highlighted recent industry developments for the decision. After this news, the price of Solana (SOL) has fallen significantly.
thenewscrypto.com
DappRadar Releases Report on Impact of FTX Fall in the Dapp Industry
Shockwaves were felt across the cryptocurrency markets, Web3, and the dapp industry with the sudden demise of the FTX exchange and all of its associated entities. From business as usual to bankruptcies and fraud probes took less than a week. The whole Web 3.0 sector saw the effects of this happening.
thenewscrypto.com
Arkon Energy Secures $28M and Concludes Hydrokraft Acquisition to Boost Bitcoin Mining
The 100% sustainable data center infrastructure business Arkon Energy has announced the successful closing of a US $28 million fundraising. The Australian business has also completed acquiring Hydrokraft AS, one of Norway’s top data centers using renewable energy. The acquisition of Hydrokraft is a component of a bold strategy...
thenewscrypto.com
‘Metaplex’ Solana NFT Protocol Maker Lays Off Employees
The firm got off to a great start having raised $46 million from investors. The business even released its native governance token, MPLX, in September. A wave of layoffs at Metaplex, a Solana NFT protocol maker, was revealed on Thursday as the Web3 ecosystem continues to be affected by the outbreak brought on by the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX last week.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Reportedly To Resubmit Bid to Acquire Voyager Digital
The court granted preliminary clearance for the sale of Voyager Digital’s assets to FTX. Although the deal could not be completed due to the fall of FTX. Binance U.S is going to resubmit a bid. After FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the agreement with Voyager fell through. Voyager’s exposure to FTX was $3 million as well.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Rating Changed From Buy to Neutral by Bank of America
Since its all-time high of $357.39 on November 9, 2021, the price of COIN has fallen 86%. Analysts did not seem to be soothed by Armstrong’s statements of assurance. As of today, Bank of America said it will be shifting its rating on Coinbase shares from buy to neutral. Since its all-time high of $357.39 on November 9, 2021, the price of COIN has fallen 86%, trading at $45.36 right now, a decrease of 7% over the last 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
Multicoin Capital Reportedly Has $835M Exposed to FTX
The FTX crash has caused the fund to fall by a startling 55% over the previous month. Multicoin Capital reportedly chooses to write down FTX to zero. The FTX outbreak is rapidly increasing in scope. As reported by crypto venture capital company Multicoin Capital to its investors on November 17th, the FTX crash has caused the fund to fall by a startling 55% over the previous month.
thenewscrypto.com
Uniswap Reportedly Down Due to Some Technical Glitch
It was also noted that the alternative version might be used until the first one is fixed. It was emphasized by users that the front end was the primary source of the problem. Many users have complained that they have been unable to use Uniswap for a long time. According to WuBlockchain, the Uniswap discord mod said that the web app was down for everyone. It seems that there is a problem with Cloudflare’s routing, according to reports. It was also noted that the alternative version might be used until the first one is fixed.
thenewscrypto.com
Grayscale’s GBTC Available at Record Low of 43% Discount
The funds are pooled from several institutional investors and used to purchase Bitcoin. In early 2021, GBTC was trading at a premium of around 29% above the price of Bitcoin. A little over a week after hitting its previous record low discount to the price of Bitcoin. Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) struck a new one. YCharts data shows that as of Friday morning, the Bitcoin-tracking investment vehicle was trading at a discount of 42.69%.
thenewscrypto.com
NFT Marketplace X2Y2 To Reinstate Creator Royalties
An NFT royalty is a percentage of the profit made from a sale on the secondary market. X2Y2 lauded OpenSea for finally standing up for creator royalties. A few weeks ago, it seemed as if the majority of the NFT market was rapidly moving away from accepting creator royalties in any form. OpenSea, the largest online marketplace, contemplated making them voluntary. However, resistance from creators ultimately led to OpenSea keeping royalties. And now another Ethereum marketplace is stating it would do the same.
thenewscrypto.com
Genesis’ Lending Arm Halted Withdrawals After Failing To Raise $1B
Genesis said the 3AC debt “negatively impacted” the liquidity of its lending arm. The firm said it will have to halt withdrawals from its lending arm on Wednesday. According to a report by WSJ, cryptocurrency lender Genesis attempted to obtain a $1 billion loan from investors to prevent a liquidity constraint caused by the impact of the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Genesis required the credit by Monday at 10 am EST.
thenewscrypto.com
Insolvent Compute North Sells $1.55M Worth Assets to Rival
Compute North has sold part of its assets to Bitcoin mining company Crusoe Energy. Crusoe Energy in Colorado utilizes gas emissions to fuel cryptocurrency mining. After valuing its assets at between $100 million and $500 million. Compute North filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, with the sale representing a tiny portion of that potential revenue. While it figures out how to pay back its approximately 200 debtors, the firm is keeping operations going.
Comments / 0