What do we know so far about collapse of crypto exchange FTX?
How did Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX fail and what does the firm’s fate tell us about cryptocurrencies?
Bahamian Government Instructed Sam Bankman-Fried to Hack FTX
On November 11, FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. The co-founders and top executives of FTX, had borrowed $1.6 billion from Alameda. According to court documents filed on Thursday, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX claims the government of the Bahamas ordered unlawful access to the firm’s systems so that assets could be taken out after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.
BlockFi Reportedly Planning to File Bankruptcy Post FTX Fall
The cryptocurrency lender has revealed that it has substantial exposure to FTX. FTX bought BlockFi in July, when the crypto lending platform was struggling. The FTX Empire’s demise left many in the cryptocurrency community shocked. The crypto lending platform BlockFi was also impacted by FTX’s collapse. In the middle of the mayhem, BlockFi suspended withdrawals. Users were notified on November 11 that the New Jersey-based exchange will be restricting platform activities. BlockFi recently expressed shock and dismay at the collapse of FTX and Alameda in a letter that was circulated on Twitter.
Crypto Exchange OKX Announces $100M Market Recovery Fund
Binance CEO “CZ” proposed a similar industry recovery fund on Monday. OKX’s goal is to provide assistance to high-quality projects that are struggling. On Tuesday, OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced the availability of $100 million in recovery funds to assist initiatives experiencing liquidity challenges. At a time when the crypto market was continuing to sink due to the FTX crisis, Binance CEO “CZ” proposed a similar industry recovery fund.
Multicoin Capital Reportedly Has $835M Exposed to FTX
The FTX crash has caused the fund to fall by a startling 55% over the previous month. Multicoin Capital reportedly chooses to write down FTX to zero. The FTX outbreak is rapidly increasing in scope. As reported by crypto venture capital company Multicoin Capital to its investors on November 17th, the FTX crash has caused the fund to fall by a startling 55% over the previous month.
What Determines the Price of a Cryptocurrency?
Given just how popular cryptocurrency trading is today, one would be forgiven for thinking that price predictions and corrections were art that could somehow be learned. Today, investors and traders make price predictions and speculations with the conviction of a scientist experimenting with the phenomena of gravity- the sure knowledge that everything that goes up will surely come down.
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Grants Binance FSP License
The custodial license represents the most recent 2022 growth drive for Binance. The ADGM authorities granted Binance In-Principle Approval (IPA) in April 2022. The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the next stop for Binance’s cryptocurrency custody services. In Abu Dhabi, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) has approved the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange granting financial service permission (FSP).
Binance CZ Rocks Abu Dhabi Finance Week!
CZ participated in the Abu Dhabi Finance Week. CZ signed about 8 investment deals in the day. Secures Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi’s FSRA. The Abu Dhabi Finance Week has been one of the most anticipated fintech events upon the final quarter of 2022. In spite of the huge anticipation, and gathering throughout the week, either it be the crypto firms, the finance based firms, and even the media, all together had their day on November 11th, 2022.
Crypto Exchange Gemini Back Online After Hit by Outage
Gemini guaranteed its customers that their money is secure. Gemini advised clients earlier today that there may be delays for withdrawals on its Earn product. Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, said on Twitter that it had a brief service outage today. The exchange informed consumers earlier today that Earn programme lender Genesis was temporarily suspending withdrawals. Gemini outage was struck just hours later, for reasons it called an “Amazon Web Services EBS outage,” which it explained on Twitter.
Ripple Rises Payment Options to Africa Alongside Us Regulatory Pressure
ODL service streamlines the process of transmitting money across international boundaries. Mobile money users are primarily concentrated in Asia-Pacific and Africa’s frontier markets. Ripple has teamed with MFS Africa, a leading fintech company with the largest mobile money reach in Africa, to streamline real-time mobile payments for its consumers...
Binance Reportedly To Resubmit Bid to Acquire Voyager Digital
The court granted preliminary clearance for the sale of Voyager Digital’s assets to FTX. Although the deal could not be completed due to the fall of FTX. Binance U.S is going to resubmit a bid. After FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the agreement with Voyager fell through. Voyager’s exposure to FTX was $3 million as well.
Web3 Investment Firm DWF Funded $10M to Expand TON Ecosystem
TON foundation and DWF partnership would increase the circulation of TONcoin. DWF Labs pledges to aid $10 million to expand the TON ecosystem. Recently, The Open Network “TON foundation” announced an update to their @wallet bot on Telegram. Following that, Global leading digital assets market maker and web3 investment firm DWF labs joined hands with the TON foundation. This collaboration would help DWF to enable support to The Open Network’s investment, token development, market creation, and exchange listing.
Deutsche Bank sued for $150 million in New York by exonerated trader who alleges coverup
NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has been sued for $150 million by a former trader whose conviction for rigging the Libor rate benchmark was overturned, and who says the bank framed him to shield top executives from blame.
Investors File Lawsuit Against Celebs Who Promoted FTX
The investors describe FTX and its linked businesses as a real ponzi scheme. The lawsuit was filed in Florida’s Southern District Court by two major law firms. To recoup their losses, a group of investors filed a class action lawsuit against the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and several celebrities, alleging that they participated in a “fraudulent scheme” to “take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country.”
Singapore’s Temasek To Write Off $275M FTX Exposure
Notably, between October 2021 and January 2022, Temasek contributed $275M. Similarly, The Sequoia Capital team made the decision to fully write down last week. Organizations are continuing to dissociate themselves from the defunct FTX crypto exchange. The Sequoia Capital team made the decision to fully write down the value of its FTX assets exactly one week ago. FTX’s “liquidity crunch” and “solvency risk,” as stated by Sequoia in a letter to investors, prompted the company’s decision.
Nearly 500 Million XRP Bought by Whales Post Amicus Brief Grant
In the past day, whales have amassed almost $181 million worth of XRP. There have been 16 Amicus who have been given permission to submit briefs thus far. After the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase was granted approval after submitting an amicus brief in favor of the defendants, the price of Ripple’s native token, XRP, spiked. More amicus briefs have now been filed in support of the Summary Judgment motion. Because of this, whales have been increasing their holdings of XRP coins.
‘Metaplex’ Solana NFT Protocol Maker Lays Off Employees
The firm got off to a great start having raised $46 million from investors. The business even released its native governance token, MPLX, in September. A wave of layoffs at Metaplex, a Solana NFT protocol maker, was revealed on Thursday as the Web3 ecosystem continues to be affected by the outbreak brought on by the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX last week.
Uniswap Reportedly Down Due to Some Technical Glitch
It was also noted that the alternative version might be used until the first one is fixed. It was emphasized by users that the front end was the primary source of the problem. Many users have complained that they have been unable to use Uniswap for a long time. According to WuBlockchain, the Uniswap discord mod said that the web app was down for everyone. It seems that there is a problem with Cloudflare’s routing, according to reports. It was also noted that the alternative version might be used until the first one is fixed.
DappRadar Releases Report on Impact of FTX Fall in the Dapp Industry
Shockwaves were felt across the cryptocurrency markets, Web3, and the dapp industry with the sudden demise of the FTX exchange and all of its associated entities. From business as usual to bankruptcies and fraud probes took less than a week. The whole Web 3.0 sector saw the effects of this happening.
Arkon Energy Secures $28M and Concludes Hydrokraft Acquisition to Boost Bitcoin Mining
The 100% sustainable data center infrastructure business Arkon Energy has announced the successful closing of a US $28 million fundraising. The Australian business has also completed acquiring Hydrokraft AS, one of Norway’s top data centers using renewable energy. The acquisition of Hydrokraft is a component of a bold strategy...
