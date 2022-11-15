Read full article on original website
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
billypenn.com
The Philly-est things you’ll see and hear at the Philadelphia Marathon
The weekend before Thanksgiving in Philly means roads closing to traffic and neighbors taking to the sidewalks to lend their robust fan energy to a few elite athletes and thousands of normal people who decided to run a ridiculous number of steps…for fun. This reporter participated in Philadelphia Marathon...
ShopRite magnate Jeff Brown announces run for Philly mayor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another Democratic candidate has thrown their hat into the ring in the race to become Philadelphia's next mayor. On Wednesday, grocery store owner Jeff Brown held a press conference to announce that he is joining the 2023 mayoral race. Brown has no government experience, but has strong ties to the city as the owner of more than a dozen ShopRite stores in the Philadelphia area. Brown says he chose to run for mayor to help improve the city and help make it safer.Brown's decision to run comes one day after former Philadelphia city councilmember Allan Domb, also a Democrat, kicked off his campaign in Callowhill.Domb, a real estate investor, served on city council for six years. He resigned in August to consider a run for mayor.Domb says he finalized his decision after hearing from residents who told him they don't feel safe in the city. Brown and Domb join a field of candidates vying for Philadelphia's top job.Former city councilmembers Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones-Sanchez and Derek Green resigned from their council positions to launch their campaigns, along with former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.
Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
Washington Examiner
'Day of reckoning' as Pennsylvania Republicans impeach 'woke' Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.
phillyvoice.com
North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.
Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pa. House; trial to come at later date
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has been impeached by the Pennsylvania House 107-85. A trial will be held in the state Senate at a later date.
billypenn.com
This West Philly barbershop offers cuts, credentials, and comfort to the community
The sound of clippers etching against a canvas of hair. The murmur of easy, familial conversations popping up between barber’s chairs. This is the daily atmosphere at Philly Cuts. Located on 44th and Chestnut, the unisex barbershop and salon of 25 years creates an atmosphere of comfort and openness...
Washington Examiner
Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it
A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
Understanding stop and frisk in five charts
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
philadelphiaweekly.com
17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs
Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
billypenn.com
Philly asking for Sheetz? People say it should swoop into the closed Wawas in Center City
The closure of two Wawa stores in Center City last month raised the question of what might take their place. One popular suggestion: Sheetz. When Wawa announced the shutdowns in October, a company statement said it “hope[s] to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.” Sounds nice; what it means is unclear. So Billy Penn asked what Philadelphians thought should go into those two retail spaces instead.
billypenn.com
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman recorded...
Philadelphia gas stations a target for shootings and carjackings
It's like a scene right out of a movie, except disturbing and violent crimes are playing out in real-time on the streets of Philadelphia.
billypenn.com
Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly
Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
82-year-old Philadelphia resident who went missing over a month ago located
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police told CBS3 that 82-year-old MaryAnn Poston has been found. Police said earlier on Saturday that Ms. Poston from South Philadelphia went missing over a month ago.Police did not release any information about where Poston was found or any further details.
fox29.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia police in the 22nd District were called to the 2500 block of North Alder Street Saturday night, about 6 p.m., on a report of a stabbing. Officers found the 45-year-old victim inside...
