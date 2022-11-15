Read full article on original website
Verisante: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Friday reported a loss of $60,000 in its third quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks
Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
Carvana holders gird for worst with credit risk, losses mounting
It took Carvana Co. just a few years to grow from a startup to the second-biggest used car seller in the US. Its downfall may be even faster. The company burned through $2 billion of cash over the six months ended March 31 by one measure, and some analysts forecast it will be broke by the end of 2023. Secondhand car prices are dropping at the swiftest clip in decades, slashing Carvana's potential revenue from autos it planned to sell. The company said on Friday it will eliminate about 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, to cope. And borrowing to keep going is getting harder as interest rates rise and money managers become choosier about who they lend to.
