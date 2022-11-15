ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations

By Associated Press, CNN
Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago
Sioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 14, 2022. Editorial: IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain. Perhaps it only seemed like a little trolling last week when, on the day after South Dakota’s recreational marijuana measure, Initiated Measure 27 (IM27), was defeated at the polls, a spokesman for Protecting South Dakota Kids, which opposed the measure, triumphantly declared in a press release, “The will of the people spoke.”
ARKANSAS STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: $7.6 Billion spent on Political Ads just during this 2022 political cycle

$7.6 billion was spent on political ads just during this 2022 political cycle. I personally think that is a huge waste of money. I did not put any stock in those negative ads and feel lots of others didn't, either. Better to just spend some of sensible debates like those done on Iowa Public TV. Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Union is not a dirty word

I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend. We are right to highlight the importance and success of registered apprenticeship programs in this state. However, the director's article fails to mention one critical stakeholder that is largely responsible for perfecting the apprenticeship model: labor unions. In particular, the building trades unions in this state have set the standard for the earn-while-you learn model, which has been replicated by other industries in recent years.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Legislature, interest groups prepare for renewed private school scholarship push

Legislation addressing taxpayer-funded private school scholarships is likely to make a comeback in the next Iowa legislative session. Proponents of the policy say they hope to see an expanded version of what was passed in the Iowa Senate during this year’s session. Senate Republicans passed a bill that would have made up to 10,000 scholarships available to students to attend private schools or charter schools. The scholarships would have been available to families making up to 400% of the federal poverty line and students with an individualized education program, generally students with disabilities or special needs.
Sioux City Journal

Top sportsbooks ready to launch in Maryland

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Maryland will be the latest state to allow online sports betting, joining more than two dozen...
MARYLAND STATE
Sioux City Journal

Community college enrollment increases for first time in 12 years

SHELDON, Iowa — Enrollment in Iowa community colleges has grown for the first time since 2010. One of the largest areas of growth was in career and technical programs. Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon followed this trend, reporting both enrollment growth and the largest welding class in the school’s history.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

Can we finally admit it. Nobody liked the “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip plus the musical version was annoying! Hearing “Tomorrow” in Act One was bad enough, but it’s repeated twice in Act Two! Oy! By the way, “Annie” – a part of the Broadway at the Orpheum series – will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum, 528 Pierce St.
NEBRASKA STATE

