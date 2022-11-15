ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

MLive

Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case

FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
FLINT, MI
candgnews.com

Woman sentenced to 10 years for drunken driving death

PLEASANT RIDGE — A Huntington Woods woman who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing the death of a Royal Oak man in a crash in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. Wendy Bass, 56, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 in the Oakland County Circuit...
ROYAL OAK, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Tuscola Co. inmate attempts escape from jail, sheriff says

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man could face charges for attempting to escape from the Tuscola County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. About 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was picking up food trays from cells. Officials said Emanuel Copes, an inmate,...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
