FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO