Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case
FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
Four Flint abortion clinic protesters sentenced to 45 days in jail
FLINT, MI – Four abortion protesters – including one who had several fetuses at the home she was staying in Washington D.C. – were sentenced Friday for their roles in a protest at a Flint abortion clinic in June 2019. Matthew Connolly, Will Goodman, Lauren Handy and...
Men tied to 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 11 still set to stand trial
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- Two Massachusetts men will be standing trial in Livingston County for their role in a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 Michigan residents, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Friday. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin, 54, will stand trial in the Livingston...
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Woman sentenced to 10 years for drunken driving death
PLEASANT RIDGE — A Huntington Woods woman who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing the death of a Royal Oak man in a crash in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. Wendy Bass, 56, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 in the Oakland County Circuit...
Ex-con who used parole card to force way into Bay County homes heads back to prison
BAY CITY, MI — One morning last September, an ex-con used his parole card to jimmy his way into two Bay County houses. In both instances, two women sleeping in their homes were awakened by the intruder. As a result, the interloper is will be once again calling prison...
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Vienna Township commits nearly $400K to fix ‘sad state’ of popular Clio area bike path
VIENNA TWP., MI -- Bike riders and walkers use the George Atkin Jr. Recreational Trail year-round and township officials say it’s the most traveled path of its type in Genesee County. Now the township Board of Trustees has committed most of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
Saginaw man locked in store during armed robbery likely to avoid incarceration after taking plea
SAGINAW, MI — Less than two months after allegedly trying to rob a Saginaw gas station at gunpoint, only to be locked in the store by the vigilant clerk, a local man has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s likely to avoid incarceration. Jaylen C. Laury,...
Tuscola Co. inmate attempts escape from jail, sheriff says
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man could face charges for attempting to escape from the Tuscola County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. About 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was picking up food trays from cells. Officials said Emanuel Copes, an inmate,...
Nearly 300 crashes occurred at Genesee County’s 10 most dangerous intersections
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Ten of the county’s most dangerous intersections accounted for nearly 300 traffic crashes in 2021 and five of those problem spots have made the top-10 list for the second straight year. Michigan Auto Law, a law firm specializing in auto accidents, announced the most crash-prone...
Michigan sisters allegedly target each other in road rage incident, both face charges
WARREN, MI – Two Michigan sisters are facing charges after one of them lied about shots being fired during a road rage incident and fled from police officers and the other assaulted her sister who was being arrested, authorities said. Around 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Warren police officers...
Pharmacist charged with running large-scale cough syrup scheme out of Livonia pharmacy
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Livonia pharmacist accused of running a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme is facing charges a year and a half after his Dearborn home was raided. Zaman Alshafey, 35, was charged with 20 felonies, including wire fraud, money laundering, and illegally dispensing prescription cough syrup...
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
Man charged with murder in Genesee Township house fire
GENESEE TWP., MI — Genesee County Prosecutor Davis Leyton has charged a Davison man with open murder in connection to a fire that killed a man and a dog. The man, who MLive is not identifying because he has yet to be arraigned, was taken into custody shortly after the fatal Friday, Nov. 11, fire, authorities said.
Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: 810 Smoke LLC offers smoked ribs and brisket
FLINT, MI - Rahsheemer Neal knows the feeling of not always having food on the table. The Flint resident experienced that during his upbringing, and it’s part of why he was inspired to start his own food truck, 810 Smoke LLC. 810 Smoke is a pop-up food truck that...
Barricaded suspect with ‘arsenal of military-grade weapons’ killed neighbor over Amazon package, police say
DETROIT – A suspect armed with an “arsenal of military-grade weapons” is in custody after an hours-long standoff that began after the man shot and killed his neighbor near the Detroit-Dearborn border. Detroit Police Chief James White said the fatal shooting in the 8500 block of Robson...
