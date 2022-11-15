ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.
Verisante: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Friday reported a loss of $60,000 in its third quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
An iconic brand pulls its new CEO off the Glass Cliff

Women currently run 46 Fortune 500 companies - a mere 9% of the biggest corporate enterprises in the U.S. by revenue. That also happens to be a record, even if it is a depressing one. When you're talking numbers this small, every single arrival and departure matters. So when news...
The New Reality: A $700 Monthly Car Payment

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When average monthly new-car payments surpassed $700 in May and car prices reached record highs, many potential car buyers decided to sit on the sidelines until the market returned to normal. Six months later, normal looks further away than ever. The Federal Reserve...
Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks

Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
