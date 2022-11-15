Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
Post Register
Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low for major...
Comments / 0