It took Carvana Co. just a few years to grow from a startup to the second-biggest used car seller in the US. Its downfall may be even faster. The company burned through $2 billion of cash over the six months ended March 31 by one measure, and some analysts forecast it will be broke by the end of 2023. Secondhand car prices are dropping at the swiftest clip in decades, slashing Carvana's potential revenue from autos it planned to sell. The company said on Friday it will eliminate about 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, to cope. And borrowing to keep going is getting harder as interest rates rise and money managers become choosier about who they lend to.

2 DAYS AGO