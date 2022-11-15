ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Verisante: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Verisante Technology Inc. (VRSEF) on Friday reported a loss of $60,000 in its third quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
