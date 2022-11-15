ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Walmart offers to pay $3.1B to settle opioid lawsuits

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoa57_0jBLxq1B00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has offered to pay $3.1 billion to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over opioids that the retailer’s pharmacies dispensed, The Associated Press is reporting.

The news, which broke Tuesday morning, came less than two weeks after CVS Health and Walgreens announced similar proposals to pay a combined $10 billion to settle opioid lawsuits, according to The Washington Post.

The planned settlements, which have not been finalized, resulted from negotiations with state attorneys general, the AP reported.

In a statement Tuesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said Walmart’s proposal “adds to the important progress” in battling the opioid crisis.

“Too many families have lost loved ones to the opioid epidemic, and too many people have lost years of their lives to addiction,” the statement read in part.

“As a result of our efforts, working alongside lawyers representing cities and counties, Walmart is committing to pay $3.1 billion and to improve the way it does business. These meaningful resources will help people suffering from opioid addiction get the treatment and recovery services they need. And the changes to the way pharmacies operate will ensure that this never happens again.”

In a news release Tuesday, Walmart said the settlement’s framework “is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis.”

“Walmart is proud of our pharmacists and our efforts to help fight the opioid crisis,” the retailer’s statement continued. “Walmart strongly disputes the allegations in these matters, and this settlement framework does not include any admission of liability. Walmart will continue to vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through this settlement framework.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioid overdose deaths have increased more than eightfold since 1999 and grew by 38% from 2019 to 2020. Nearly 69,000 of 2020′s 91,799 deadly drug overdoses involved opioids, the agency said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Indiana doctor: AG shouldn't get abortion patient records

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana's attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard; her medical...
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Why are states having lethal injection problems?

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — A scheduled execution in Alabama that was called off Thursday after prison officials couldn't find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs into is the latest in a long history of problems with lethal injections since Texas became the first state to use the execution method in 1982, including delays in finding usable veins.
ALABAMA STATE
KRMG

New York hasn't licensed any pot shops, yet they abound

NEW YORK — (AP) — Eager, anxious and frustrated, Yuri Krupitsky is waiting to find out whether he'll get to open one of the first legal recreational marijuana shops in New York state. He wrangled a lengthy application to become one of about 900 hopefuls for a first...
NEW YORK STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993, the third of four scheduled executions in the U.S. over a two-day stretch. With Richard Stephen Fairchild's execution, the state has now put to death seven...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the...
ALABAMA STATE
KRMG

2 Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime in white man's beating

HONOLULU — (AP) — A jury on Thursday found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man who was fixing up a house he purchased in their remote Maui neighborhood. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright ordered Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

OBN seizes more than four pounds of fentanyl pills

Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) recently seized more than four pounds of fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs and ecstasy tablets, according to an OBN Facebook post. The OBN posted the following on the Facebook page, as well as a picture of the pills:. OBN recently...
KRMG

Not up to speed: New Jersey DOT ordered to remove snarky highway safety signs

A set of humorous messages on digital highway signs created by the New Jersey Department of Transportation did not amuse federal officials. As of Wednesday afternoon, messages such as “Get your head out of your apps” and “Mash potatoes -- not your head” were removed from the NJDOT’s network of 215 permanent digital alert signs statewide, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

EPA orders Ohio power plant to stop dumping toxic coal ash

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James...
CHESHIRE, OH
KRMG

OK court denies Glossip’s second request for new hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has denied a second evidentiary hearing application filed by Richard Glossip. This was Glossip’s second application. The first was denied last week. More than 60 Oklahoma politicians, including Republicans, have called for a second look at Glossip’s case....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, Ga. — (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX — (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KRMG

Difficulties again put Houston at center of Texas elections

HOUSTON — (AP) — A Democrat who is the top official in Texas' largest county on Thursday acknowledged problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations, but waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political. Malfunctioning machines...
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Lake-effect storm dumps several feet in NY; more expected

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A massive storm dumped several feet of snow in the areas ringing Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, causing at least three deaths, forcing an NFL game to be moved and creating gridlock as tractor-trailers detoured onto smaller roads to avoid a closure of part of Interstate 90 in western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost

PHOENIX — (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, traveled...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy