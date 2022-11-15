ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothenburg, NE

iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska Cattlemen Report (November 18)

Derek Beck visit's with Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Massek about upcoming convention in Kearney December 6, 7 and 8. Listen to their conversation sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank. Get full details on the convention and trade show here.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet of the Week: Joby

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Joby at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there, my name is Joby! I am a handsome 7-year-old Boxer looking to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would really love to make my way back into a house soon! I am a very easygoing and laid-back guy! I would make the perfect dog for an older family or someone who loves sleeping all day as much as I do. I am house-trained and do a great job going potty outside. I do okay with other animals but I would really love a home where I am the only dog so I can spend my golden years relaxed. I am a very sweet old guy who wants nothing more than to finally find my forever family. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! I would love to meet you!"
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Student with BB gun forces lockdown at Kearney High School

On November 17, at approximately 11:26 am, Kearney High School entered into a lockdown after a report was made that a student had a firearm. The high school immediately followed established protocol and went into lockdown and notified the on-duty Kearney Police Department School Resource Officer, who was already present at the school. The officer responded to the last known location of this student, and it was found that the student had departed campus before being contacted.
KEARNEY, NE
3 News Now

Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly

Curtis is the county seat in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
CURTIS, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Community College provides for less fortunate with Angel Trees

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month

Ashlyn Parrett, of Maxwell, has been selected as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for November. Parrett graduated from Maxwell High School in 2019 and is currently studying agribusiness at NPCC. “I chose NPCC because I’ve always known the college as a launchpad to success and...
MAXWELL, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

