Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir temporarily closed for repairs
The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area near Sutherland will be closed until further notice starting Nov. 17 so repairs to the boat ramp may begin. Significant erosion, caused by water and wave action, needs to be addressed before further damage occurs to...
Nebraska State Patrol news
Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
Nebraska Cattlemen Report (November 18)
Derek Beck visit's with Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Massek about upcoming convention in Kearney December 6, 7 and 8. Listen to their conversation sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank. Get full details on the convention and trade show here.
Pet of the Week: Joby
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Joby at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there, my name is Joby! I am a handsome 7-year-old Boxer looking to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would really love to make my way back into a house soon! I am a very easygoing and laid-back guy! I would make the perfect dog for an older family or someone who loves sleeping all day as much as I do. I am house-trained and do a great job going potty outside. I do okay with other animals but I would really love a home where I am the only dog so I can spend my golden years relaxed. I am a very sweet old guy who wants nothing more than to finally find my forever family. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! I would love to meet you!"
Student with BB gun forces lockdown at Kearney High School
On November 17, at approximately 11:26 am, Kearney High School entered into a lockdown after a report was made that a student had a firearm. The high school immediately followed established protocol and went into lockdown and notified the on-duty Kearney Police Department School Resource Officer, who was already present at the school. The officer responded to the last known location of this student, and it was found that the student had departed campus before being contacted.
Crime of the Week: Firefighting gear stolen from vehicle in Brady
On October 14th 2022, an unknown subject entered a vehicle that was parked near Brady School. The subject drove the vehicle a block away and proceeded to remove several items from inside of the vehicle. Among the items stolen was a large amount of Fire Fighting gear that belonged to a volunteer firefighter. The estimated value of the stolen property is around $3500.
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the county seat in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
North Platte woman accused of exposing children to meth
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-A North Platte woman is facing child abuse allegations for allegedly exposing children to methamphetamine. North Platte Police said on Nov.2 at around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the report of a possible drug violation at a residence in the 1000 block of S. Tabor Ave. During the...
North Platte Community College provides for less fortunate with Angel Trees
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.
Lincoln man killed in plane crash tried to ‘make anyone and everyone around him happy’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol says the two men killed in a plane crash near North Platte on Wednesday were from Lincoln. Authorities identified them as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs was the president of Diamond Concrete Cutting Inc. His company was key...
Hershey Schools, Birdwood Beef team up to provide fresh beef for school meals
HERSHEY, Neb.-Locally grown beef is now on the menu for Hershey students, thanks to a historic partnership between the school district and family-owned cattle company Birdwood Beef. “We believe it is important to show our students that locally grown beef is the best source of beef,” said Jane Davis, Superintendent...
MPCC alum honored with Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College alum Lee Perez has been recognized at the national level for outstanding service to both the field of education and his community. Perez was honored Monday by the National Education Association Foundation with the 2023 Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence, which is sponsored by...
Chris Farley's brother to speak at North Platte Schools Day for Mental Health
North Platte Public Schools Day for Mental Health announces Tom Farley, brother of the late comedian and actor Chris Farley as the keynote speaker for the day. Farley will close the event with a 1:00 p.m. message about substance abuse, addiction, recovery, and prevention. More information about Tom Farley and...
Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month
Ashlyn Parrett, of Maxwell, has been selected as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for November. Parrett graduated from Maxwell High School in 2019 and is currently studying agribusiness at NPCC. “I chose NPCC because I’ve always known the college as a launchpad to success and...
