KIMA TV
Trees topple in western Washington as gusty winds move in
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Gusty winds are expected to hit western Washington Thursday and could cause damage and power outages in some areas. “This fair-weather honeymoon won't last forever,” said KOMO News’ Meteorologist Kristin Clark. After over a week of clear skies, western Washington is expected to...
KIMA TV
Seattle Kraken introduce 50-50 electronic raffle benefits One Roof Foundation
Every Wednesday, 60 little skaters walk through the doors of the Kraken Community Iceplex in north Seattle. These preschoolers sit, lace up their skates and one by one they hit the ice. They are part of the Refugee Women's Alliance (ReWA). Susan Lee oversees ReWA's three preschool centers. "What I...
KIMA TV
2 killed in Snohomish County plane crash
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed into a field south of Highway 2 in Snohomish County Friday morning. Federal Aviation Administration said there were only two people on board. The plane has been identified as a single-engine Textron 208B. Snohomish County Fire District...
KIMA TV
How to tell if your child has RSV and what to do next
SEATTLE, Wash. — Hospitals in Washington state and across the country are dealing with an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children. With colder weather upon us and holiday gatherings afoot, hospitals are expecting to see even more patients sick with RSV in the coming months. For...
KIMA TV
140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
KIMA TV
Person found dead in trailer after Auburn fire
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a trailer after a large fire in Auburn early Thursday morning. According to King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Sgt. Corbett Ford, firefighters responded to a fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Ford said the trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
KIMA TV
I-5 reopened after man carjacks and rolls semi-truck
NEAR LACEY, Wash. — I-5 is back open after a closure due to a man who authorities said carjacked a semi-truck, rolled it and refused to exit the truck, is now in custody according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said the man was reportedly running in and out of...
KIMA TV
Employee shot after interrupting burglary in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An employee responding to the business' alarm was shot by burglars early Thursday in Tacoma. The shooting occurred at 2:59 a.m. on the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Surveillance video of the burglary shows an armed robber shooting an employee after responding to the business alarm.
KIMA TV
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
KIMA TV
Man arrested after trying to steal car in need of jump start in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man attempted to steal a car from a person at knife point, unaware that the car needed a jump start, early Thursday. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the incident occurred at 2:43 a.m. on the 1700 block of South J Street in Tacoma. A...
