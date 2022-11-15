TACOMA, Wash. — An employee responding to the business' alarm was shot by burglars early Thursday in Tacoma. The shooting occurred at 2:59 a.m. on the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Surveillance video of the burglary shows an armed robber shooting an employee after responding to the business alarm.

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO