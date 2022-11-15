Steppaz With Attitude started in March of 2018, with only seven girls participating in the team. They are currently being led by their head Coach and Head Director, Coach Simone Smith. The team is composed of two groups: Steppaz With Attitude (High School/Middle School Level) and Steppettez With Attitude (Elementary Middle Level) The Team has grown from only having seven members on the team to over 50!

