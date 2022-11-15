ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

thesetonian.com

Seton Hall Law dean stepping down amid embezzlement investigation

The dean of Seton Hall Law will step down on Jan. 1, 2023, the University announced last week. Dr. Kathleen Boozang will return to a faculty position after more than seven years in charge of the law school. The resignation comes amid an ongoing investigation into embezzlement at the school.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hackensack Meridian Health appoints expert thoracic surgeon as Central Region chair of surgery

Hackensack Meridian Health recently announced it appointed thoracic surgeon Dr. Faiz Bhora as the inaugural regional chair of surgery for the Central Region, which includes JFK University Medical Center, Bayshore Medical Center, Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center. Bhora is an internationally recognized thoracic surgeon, who is...
roi-nj.com

Valley Bank names Flamengo as VP, business development officer

Wayne-based Valley Bank on Tuesday said Jorge Flamengo has been named vice president, business development officer, for the community lending team in New Jersey. In his new role, he will be working closely with underserved women- and minority-owned businesses, providing them with access to capital and other financial services. Flamengo...
WAYNE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Local Group Slams Mayor on “Double Dipping” by Allies

A local group is taking aim at the mayor and members of his administration and allied council members who hold jobs with both Jersey City and Hudson County, a practice commonly known as “double dipping.”. “It wasn’t too long ago when then-councilman Steven Fulop led the charge in Jersey...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

McCartney to serve as West Orange’s next mayor

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The votes are in and West Orange voters overwhelmingly elected Council President Susan McCartney to serve as the town’s first female mayor. Additionally, as of press time, challengers Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council, and incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe and challenger Robert Ivker have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education.
njurbannews.com

Newark’s George Washington Carver Elementary School classrooms get renovations

Superintendent León and the Newark Board of Education are prioritizing renovations, repairs, and upgrades because they positively impact the school environment. The Office of Facilities works tirelessly, upgrading schools, including classrooms, CTE rooms, offices, gyms, and building grounds! George Washington Carver Elementary School is one of the newest recipients of renovations that enhance the learning environment and contribute to improved attendance, test scores, and more.
NEWARK, NJ
Renna Media

Steppaz With Attitude the next big thing in Rahway

Steppaz With Attitude started in March of 2018, with only seven girls participating in the team. They are currently being led by their head Coach and Head Director, Coach Simone Smith. The team is composed of two groups: Steppaz With Attitude (High School/Middle School Level) and Steppettez With Attitude (Elementary Middle Level) The Team has grown from only having seven members on the team to over 50!
RAHWAY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Reynolds Asset Management announces $22M sale of mixed-use property

Reynolds Asset Management announced the sale of a newly constructed five-story elevator building in Somerset County for $22 million, according to a Wednesday announcement. Named Mosaic on Main, the mixed-use building with both residential units and commercial retail space in Bound Brook was sold to a longtime New Jersey property owner via a 1031 exchange.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL helps secure $57.5M financing for multihousing community in Englewood

JLL Capital Markets on Wednesday said it arranged the $57.5 million financing of EVO, a 220-unit, newly built, luxury multihousing property located in downtown Englewood. JLL represented the sponsorship, a joint venture between Claremont Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Battery Global Advisors, to secure the eight-year, fixed-rate loan through the Guardian Life Insurance Group of America.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

RWJUH Rahway opens new outpatient cardiac clinic to help patients maintain heart health

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway opened a new outpatient cardiac clinic to ensure continuity of care for cardiac patients after they leave the hospital. The clinic focuses on cardiac wellness and treating patients discharged from the hospital after suffering common cardiac conditions such as a heart attack, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation and arrhythmias.
RAHWAY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bodek is leading candidate for Union county commissioner

Joseph C. Bodek, the Linden city clerk, is expected to become a Union County Commissioner in January. He appears to be the choice of Democrats to replace Christopher Hudak, who was elected Union County Surrogate last week after four terms. Bodek, the city clerk for nearly seventeen years, will still...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding

TRENTON, NJ – During the pandemic, New Jersey’s two state-run veterans homes became COVID-19 death traps. More than 200 died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal officials are charging the Murphy administration with mismanagement and non-compliance with safety standards. On October 27, 2020, the Department of Justice notified New Jersey state officials that we had opened an investigation into conditions of care at the New Jersey Memorial Veterans Homes at Menlo Park and Paramus.  According to a report by nj.com, federal officials are threatening to cut funding to New Jersey’s two veterans homes. “U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services The post New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding appeared first on Shore News Network.
PARAMUS, NJ

