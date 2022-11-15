Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesetonian.com
Seton Hall Law dean stepping down amid embezzlement investigation
The dean of Seton Hall Law will step down on Jan. 1, 2023, the University announced last week. Dr. Kathleen Boozang will return to a faculty position after more than seven years in charge of the law school. The resignation comes amid an ongoing investigation into embezzlement at the school.
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian Health appoints expert thoracic surgeon as Central Region chair of surgery
Hackensack Meridian Health recently announced it appointed thoracic surgeon Dr. Faiz Bhora as the inaugural regional chair of surgery for the Central Region, which includes JFK University Medical Center, Bayshore Medical Center, Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center. Bhora is an internationally recognized thoracic surgeon, who is...
Newark school district gives itself high grades on state-required self-evaluation
In 2017, Newark’s evaluation was vital in the state’s decision to return local control to the school district. Newark Public Schools gave itself high marks in this year’s self-evaluation required by the New Jersey Department of Education to measure performance, state support, and oversight, if any, over local districts.
roi-nj.com
Valley Bank names Flamengo as VP, business development officer
Wayne-based Valley Bank on Tuesday said Jorge Flamengo has been named vice president, business development officer, for the community lending team in New Jersey. In his new role, he will be working closely with underserved women- and minority-owned businesses, providing them with access to capital and other financial services. Flamengo...
jcitytimes.com
Local Group Slams Mayor on “Double Dipping” by Allies
A local group is taking aim at the mayor and members of his administration and allied council members who hold jobs with both Jersey City and Hudson County, a practice commonly known as “double dipping.”. “It wasn’t too long ago when then-councilman Steven Fulop led the charge in Jersey...
essexnewsdaily.com
McCartney to serve as West Orange’s next mayor
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The votes are in and West Orange voters overwhelmingly elected Council President Susan McCartney to serve as the town’s first female mayor. Additionally, as of press time, challengers Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council, and incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe and challenger Robert Ivker have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Housing Authority acquires 450 MLK Drive to build 30 affordable units
The Jersey City Housing Authority has acquired 450 Martin Luther King Drive to build 30 affordable units, adding to their public housing inventory for the first time since 1983. The acquisition also preserves an additional 10 affordable housing units that are set to expire. The building expands affordable housing opportunities...
hudsoncountyview.com
Civic JC takes aim at Fulop over Jersey City political allies who are also employed by county
Civic JC is taking aim at Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop over political allies who are also employed by the Hudson County government, pointing out that he was against double dipping when he was the Ward E councilman. In documents obtained via Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests, Civic JC...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City BOE Trustee Barkouch goes on offense against city over tax bill criticisms
Jersey City Board of Education Trustee Younass Mohamed Barkouch went on offense against the city in light of tax bill criticisms, pointing out several instances of what he deemed to be irresponsible and/or unnecessary spending at Monday’s meeting. In the middle of the roughly three-hour meeting, Board President Gerald...
njurbannews.com
Newark’s George Washington Carver Elementary School classrooms get renovations
Superintendent León and the Newark Board of Education are prioritizing renovations, repairs, and upgrades because they positively impact the school environment. The Office of Facilities works tirelessly, upgrading schools, including classrooms, CTE rooms, offices, gyms, and building grounds! George Washington Carver Elementary School is one of the newest recipients of renovations that enhance the learning environment and contribute to improved attendance, test scores, and more.
Renna Media
Steppaz With Attitude the next big thing in Rahway
Steppaz With Attitude started in March of 2018, with only seven girls participating in the team. They are currently being led by their head Coach and Head Director, Coach Simone Smith. The team is composed of two groups: Steppaz With Attitude (High School/Middle School Level) and Steppettez With Attitude (Elementary Middle Level) The Team has grown from only having seven members on the team to over 50!
roi-nj.com
Reynolds Asset Management announces $22M sale of mixed-use property
Reynolds Asset Management announced the sale of a newly constructed five-story elevator building in Somerset County for $22 million, according to a Wednesday announcement. Named Mosaic on Main, the mixed-use building with both residential units and commercial retail space in Bound Brook was sold to a longtime New Jersey property owner via a 1031 exchange.
roi-nj.com
JLL helps secure $57.5M financing for multihousing community in Englewood
JLL Capital Markets on Wednesday said it arranged the $57.5 million financing of EVO, a 220-unit, newly built, luxury multihousing property located in downtown Englewood. JLL represented the sponsorship, a joint venture between Claremont Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Battery Global Advisors, to secure the eight-year, fixed-rate loan through the Guardian Life Insurance Group of America.
Critic knocks Jersey City mayor for failing to keep ‘double-dippers’ out of his administration
A vocal critic of the Jersey City mayor is again asking him to fulfill a 14-year-old campaign promise of keeping “double-dippers” — people with multiple taxpayer-funded jobs — out of his administration. Esther Wintner, president of the local good-government group CivicJC and a former city council...
roi-nj.com
RWJUH Rahway opens new outpatient cardiac clinic to help patients maintain heart health
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway opened a new outpatient cardiac clinic to ensure continuity of care for cardiac patients after they leave the hospital. The clinic focuses on cardiac wellness and treating patients discharged from the hospital after suffering common cardiac conditions such as a heart attack, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation and arrhythmias.
New Jersey Globe
Bodek is leading candidate for Union county commissioner
Joseph C. Bodek, the Linden city clerk, is expected to become a Union County Commissioner in January. He appears to be the choice of Democrats to replace Christopher Hudak, who was elected Union County Surrogate last week after four terms. Bodek, the city clerk for nearly seventeen years, will still...
N.J. town still has a rent freeze. Why are tenants getting hit with rent hikes?
When Rashid received the lease renewal for his apartment in early June, it said the rent would go up by 4%, the maximum allowed by law for his rent controlled apartment in Newark. But when he struck up a conversation with a neighbor, he learned that a rent freeze enacted...
Tenants demand better security after man tries to set Newark complex on fire
Tenant Ed Pittman says there is a lack of security, especially at a back door to the building.
New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding
TRENTON, NJ – During the pandemic, New Jersey’s two state-run veterans homes became COVID-19 death traps. More than 200 died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal officials are charging the Murphy administration with mismanagement and non-compliance with safety standards. On October 27, 2020, the Department of Justice notified New Jersey state officials that we had opened an investigation into conditions of care at the New Jersey Memorial Veterans Homes at Menlo Park and Paramus. According to a report by nj.com, federal officials are threatening to cut funding to New Jersey’s two veterans homes. “U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services The post New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0