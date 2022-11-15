ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Burglar busts through Somerset County man’s backdoor, steals items

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItWNm_0jBLwgpS00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person responsible for forcing their way into a man’s home and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of belongings.

The alleged incident happened sometime between Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at a home along the 5900 block of Lincoln Highway in Shade Township, according to state police. The suspect is said to have forced his/her way in through the rear door, damaging it.

Once inside, the suspect removed multiple items, including a TV, jackets, boots and various used vehicle parts. A full list is as follows:

  • 40″ TV ($100 value)
  • Carhart jacket ($40 value)
  • Work boots ($20 value)
  • Steel milk jug ($20 value)
  • Vehicle transmission ($50 value)
  • Bucket of vehicle parts ($50 value)
  • Engine crank ($50 value)
  • Air compressor ($75 value)

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The total estimated value of the items stolen is $405. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Police remove over $25k worth of drugs in Johnstown during search warrants

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this week to help keep the community of Johnstown safe by confiscating a significant amount of drugs from two men. On Nov. 16, members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Cambria County SERT, agents from […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Three kittens rescued in camper fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews rescued three kittens from a camper fire late Friday evening in Stoystown. Shortly before midnight, the Stoystown and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a camper fire along the 700 block of Old Lincoln Highway. According to their Facebook, the camper was parked outside and was fully engulfed […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Johnstown bust: report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Local ‘deathmatch’ wrestler jailed after drugs were found, police report

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local independent wrestler is behind bars after state police said they found over 20 grams of drugs in a vehicle. On Thursday, Barry Leach, 59, and Brandon Graver, most notably known as wrestling superstar G-Raver, were both found slouched inside a car along Hares Valley Road, state police in Huntingdon […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Man and woman found dead in Westmoreland County house fire

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Coroner has confirmed two people, a man, and a woman, have died in a house fire.RELATED: Coroner called to East Huntingdon house fireCameras were kept far back from the scene on Espey Road while crews worked to extinguish the flames. The home caught fire around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night and the coroner has said that two people were found dead inside. A cause of death has not yet been determined. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thomas Stanko, charged in death of Cassandra Gross, appears in court

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man charged with killing his girlfriend, though her body has never been found, appeared before a judge on Friday. Thomas Stanko is charged with homicide 4 1/2 years after Cassandra Gross was last seen. Stanko was considered a "person of interest" but was only charged last month. RELATED STORIES:Thomas Stanko sentenced to prison in gun caseState Police: 'Items Of Interest' Found During Search Of Property In Cassandra Gross CaseInvestigators Bring In Excavator To Search Property For Cassandra Gross, Who Disappeared In 2018Mother Of Casandra Gross Continues Her Search For Missing DaughterFrom the start, Stanko has...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing man in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a man Tuesday in West Mifflin. Robert Anger, 19, of Homestead, is facing charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and burglary in connection to the death of 65-year-old Marcel Thompson, who was found outside a building around 4:30 p.m. on Midway Drive with multiple stab wounds.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Bedford County Accident

Yesterday’s snowfall led to a fatal crash in Bedford County. State police say a vehicle was traveling South on Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township when it lost control on the snowy road. After it lost control, the car spun in the middle of the road and was struck by...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man pulls gun during road rage incident on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police say they were involved in a road rage incident on I-99 earlier this year. On March 27, state police in Bedford County were notified of an ongoing incident between two vehicles on I-99. The vehicles were stopped by troopers near mile marker […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window

A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business. Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy