Burglar busts through Somerset County man’s backdoor, steals items

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person responsible for forcing their way into a man’s home and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of belongings.

The alleged incident happened sometime between Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at a home along the 5900 block of Lincoln Highway in Shade Township, according to state police. The suspect is said to have forced his/her way in through the rear door, damaging it.

Once inside, the suspect removed multiple items, including a TV, jackets, boots and various used vehicle parts. A full list is as follows:

40″ TV ($100 value)

Carhart jacket ($40 value)

Work boots ($20 value)

Steel milk jug ($20 value)

Vehicle transmission ($50 value)

Bucket of vehicle parts ($50 value)

Engine crank ($50 value)

Air compressor ($75 value)

The total estimated value of the items stolen is $405. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.

