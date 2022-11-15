ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

Daily Standard

Out with the old, in the new

CELINA - A state-funded community revitalization initiative will kick off in Mercer County with the removal of a pile of rubble on Celina property and the razing of a long vacant block building near the intersection of State Routes 127 and 219. County commissioners awarded a $33,890 contractor to Post...
CELINA, OH
13abc.com

Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
NAPOLEON, OH
westbendnews.net

Christmas at the Old Fort

Welcome the holidays with fun and festivities at the Old Fort! Enjoy learning how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s. Visit with the artisans and see their hand-crafted items. Pick up a sweet treat from the bake sale and check out the Old Fort merchandise. Warm up by the fire as we deck the halls. History and the holidays come to life at the Old Fort!
FORT WAYNE, IN
bgindependentmedia.org

Wood County auditor to hold forfeited land auction

Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich will hold a forfeited land sale Nov. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. in the hearing room on the fifth floor of the County Office Building in Bowling Green. The sale will be a public auction and the properties, which are being offered due to non-payment...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Delphos Herald

Riddell purchases salon at age 19

DELPHOS — Emmalee Riddell was the proud new owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in April at the tender age of 19. Riddell, daughter of Kim Furry and Brian Riddell, graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate’s degree the same time she graduated from Jefferson High School with her diploma in 2021. She graduated with honors from both schools.
DELPHOS, OH
wktn.com

ODOT District 1 Seeking Comments For Proposed Projects

LIMA, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) –...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

It is all about recognizing those who make the Wapakoneta community better as the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting followed by its Community Awards Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Grand Plaza Banquet Hall at 915 Defiance St. in Wapakoneta. Ohio Theatre 95th...
LIMA, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. John Duer, 29, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and Intervention in Lieu by failing to report to probation and failure to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond and electronic house arrest. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

ODOT is seeking public input on a Columbus Grove intersection project

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 is looking for public input on a future project in Columbus Grove. They are looking to improve the intersection at State Route 65 and Sycamore Street in the village. What started as just an improvement of the traffic light has turned into an addition of 3 turning lanes and additional pedestrian space at the railroad crossing on Sycamore Street. The turn lanes will allow cars to line up when a train is crossing Sycamore Street and not hold up traffic on State Route 65 which will hopefully decrease accidents.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

Hicksville Splash Pad Closer to Reality

A group of Hicksville Elementary students are ready to use the planned Splash Pad which is closer to reality with donations of $100,000 from The Jim Schmidt Family of Dealerships (Jim & Karen Schmidt) and $100,000 from Arc Solutions Incorporated (Dennis & Sheryl Vetter and Scott Vetter). Betty Guilford recently...
HICKSVILLE, OH
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lima, Ohio

It’s easy to mistake Lima, a city in Ohio, for a quiet and unassuming place. But, hidden within its streets and alleyways are amazing tourist attractions. For starters, Lima is full of beautiful parks, some with lakes where you can enjoy swimming and other fun activities. As such, if you are an outdoors person, you can be sure to have some great times as you take in the city’s lovely outdoors and participate in breathtaking activities.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3

Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, won judgment against Mary J. Egri, Lima, and Panther Recoveries, LLC, Tiffin, in the amount of $6,646.78 as of May 24 plus any additional amounts accruing thereafter for delinquent taxes and assessments. Nov. 8. Jennifer Lawyer, Pandora, and Joshua Lawyer, Amherst, were granted a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man ran from, threatened bond company

LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
LIMA, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

