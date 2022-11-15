ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Gary Lineker divides fans with World Cup opening speech

Gary Lineker opened the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup to criticise the host country’s record on human rights and treatment of migrant workers, as the build-up to the first match of the tournament was dominated by a discussion of off-field concerns.Lineker, who will lead the BBC’s coverage of the tournament, starting with the first match between Qatar and Ecuador, used an opening monologue to highlight the issues that have made the World Cup “the most controversial in history”.A segment was included with BBC news correspondent Ros Atkins that examined Fifa’s decision to award the World Cup to...
KSAT 12

5 players to watch for USMNT during World Cup

It’s been four years since a World Cup was held, but eight years since a U.S. squad competed in the world’s most popular sporting event. Given that, it’s probably easy for observers who plan to watch the World Cup — but didn’t follow the U.S. team much through qualifying — to wonder which players the U.S. will most rely on.

