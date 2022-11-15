ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cwbchicago.com

Robberies, carjackings reported in Loop, River North, West Ridge overnight

Chicago police responded to a series of armed carjackings in the Loop, River North, and West Ridge overnight. No arrests have been made. Around 5:15 a.m., two men displayed handguns and forced a 28-year-old woman from her car after she parked in the 300 block of West Walton, a Chicago police spokesperson said. She complied, and the offenders drove away in her black 2019 Mercedes.
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
fox32chicago.com

2 teenage boys shot in Brighton Park drive-by: police

CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park Saturday morning. Police say the two teens were walking down the street in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone drove by and started firing. One of the victims was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old charged in West Loop armed carjacking

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old is being charged after a woman was carjacked in West Loop this August. Police say the teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton on the Near West Side. On Aug. 12 three offenders forcefully took a car from a 24-year-old woman...
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town: police

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in West Town early Saturday morning. Police say the victim was getting into his car round 3:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Superior Street when three people with a handgun demanded his belongings. The offenders fled the scene with...
cwbchicago.com

Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting

Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
fox32chicago.com

Bolingbrook man charged in double fatal shooting near CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men last September by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop. Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of opening fire on 30-year-old Andre Deal and 40-year-old Luis Delgado who were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, officials said.
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged in West Rogers Park stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that seriously wounded a man in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. Avondre Carroll, 19, is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old multiple times and seriously wounding him on Oct. 30 in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue, police said.
cwbchicago.com

Man shot at North Side gas station on Thursday evening, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating after a man was shot while getting into his car at a North Side gas station on Thursday evening. No arrests have been made. Two men pulled up next to the 32-year-old victim as he returned to his vehicle at Mobil, 2500 West Peterson, around 5:53 p.m. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the man once in the left side, according to initial information from Chicago police.
